World Cancer Day 2023 - Optimism Is The Faith That Leads To Discovery

Friday, 3 February 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: NZ Institute of Medical Laboratory Science

The New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS) is raising awareness of the devastating and unforgiving toll that cancer has on all whanau in Aotearoa New Zealand. World Cancer Day on February 4th is a day of reflection and thoughts as to how to ease the massive burden that cancer places on all aspects of society.

The pathology sector has a critical frontline diagnostic and surveillance role for cancer identification within our health system. Virtually every cancer diagnosis requires a laboratory test of some capacity. The work of the many expert specialist cancer and genetics scientists plus pathologists provides the invaluable work for cancer diagnosis and monitoring. The wider support networks and industry suppliers are also part of this critical workforce and so often the forgotten face of the cancer journey.

‘It is an appropriate time to think about how we can improve and advance our cancer diagnostic capability and national cohesion to improve patient access and incorporate new technologies across Aotearoa’, says Terry Taylor, the NZIMLS president.

‘As a specialist cancer medical laboratory scientist working as part of an expert pathology and clinical team it is fair to say we all wear our heart on our sleeves. Although we must always maintain our focus it can be a difficult to accept that the news passed on is not always what whanau will want to hear’, says Taylor.

‘In saying that, no stone is left unturned as we work to give the certainty of an accurate diagnosis in a timely manner so that the appropriate treatment can be provided quickly and effectively’, says Taylor.

Although it is no secret that the pathology workforce is under the same strains and stresses as other health workforces the public can be rest assured that our dedicated expert workforce will continue to provide the backbone for cancer diagnostics in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The NZIMLS continues to advocate for national cancer screening programmes and significant funding into cancer research and diagnostics, in particular genomic advances. We are fortunate to have such a talented expert group of specialist cancer pathology scientists, researchers, and consultants within our sector. We owe it to all whanau to continue to advocate for reinvestment and funding that ensures our diagnostic capability is cutting edge with regards to equipment and workforce stability.

We take this moment today to pause and think about all those who are dealing with one of the biggest battles of all and pass on our deepest sympathy to all whanau affected by cancer. Our pathology workforce joins together to provide the solidarity needed to help provide the tools to fight this battle.

