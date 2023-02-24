Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Lorde! That’s Good For Climate Change

Friday, 24 February 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

Lorde has put her money where her mouth is and donated $120,000 to climate change science in Antarctica.

The singer, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, visited Antarctica in 2019 with the Antarctica New Zealand Community Engagement Programme. She visited scientists in the field, learnt about Antarctica’s role in the global earth system and the impact climate change is having on the frozen continent.

On her return, Lorde produced a photographic book of her experience, Going South. She has now donated all the book’s proceeds, along with a top-up from her own coffers, to fund the scholarship.

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive, Sarah Williamson, is grateful for the donation.

“It’s critical that we continue to support new scientists in this important area of research. New Zealand’s Antarctic scientists are world-leading, and scholarships like this ensure we attract the best minds to help solve some of the planet’s most difficult questions” she says.

Professor Ian Hawes, from Waikato University, met Ella in Antarctica and is impressed with her desire to act.

“When people first visit Antarctica, they’re usually a little overawed by the place, and sometimes that is as far as it goes. But when Ella returned, we had a chance to talk about it, and it was obvious thought deeply about what she’d seen and experienced. It was clear she really wanted to do something to help”.

“This scholarship will help us support the right people into Antarctic science, and ensure the pressing problems facing society will continue to be addressed”, he says.

The Ella Yelich-O’Connor Antarctic Doctoral Scholarship will support research that advances understanding, and promotes protection of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. There will be three $40,000 scholarships awarded over three years.

Lorde is joining other New Zealand musicians performing at tonight’s relief concert in Christchurch to raise money for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. All profits will be donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

Auckland Light Rail : Physical Works Underway

Physical works for New Zealand's largest transport infrastructure project - Auckland Light Rail (ALR) - are underway with the start of below ground investigations to test soil and water conditions...

Reserve Bank: Increases Official Cash Rate
The Committee agreed that the OCR still needs to increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term...

Trade Me: Rents Start The Year At A Record High
Rent in Aotearoa kicked off 2023 at an all-time high, with the national median weekly rent reaching $595 in January according to the latest Trade Me Property data...


Consumer NZ: Our Cook Strait Ferry Operators Need To Up Their Game

Consumer NZ is calling out our Cook Strait ferry operators for their customer service failures. "Many people across the country continue to experience travel woes...


Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021...


Retail NZ: Retailers' Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. "The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well...

