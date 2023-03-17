Anxiety, Financial Pressures, And Snoring Keep Kiwis Awake At Night

The findings of a new global sleep survey strongly reflect New Zealand sleep habits with anxiety and the cost-of-living keeping Kiwis awake at night, says a leading sleep therapist.

Snoring is also affecting relationships with many New Zealanders who seek sleep advice sleeping in separate bedrooms from their partners, says Terri Candy, Sleep Therapist at EdenSleep.

“The main reason Kiwis want to find a solution to control their snoring is so they can sleep in the same bed as their partner again,” she says.

The ResMed Global Sleep Survey assessed more than 20,000 people across 14 countries to gain insights and a greater understanding of worldwide sleep habits ahead of World Sleep Day on 17 March.

A third of people said anxiety and depression (33%), as well as work related pressures (33%) kept them awake at night, and a quarter said financial pressures (25%) kept them from sleeping.

“One of the most common issues we are seeing, that are causing sleep problems, is heightened anxiety brought on by a wide-range of factors like the ongoing effect of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, and relationship issues.

“It’s different for everybody. It could be financial worries, or a woman worrying about whether she is being a good mum. They're worrying about those things while they go to sleep and that's impacting them.”

The elephant in the room

The survey found a third of people believed snoring was a sign of good sleep, despite it being the number one indicator of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sleep apnea is where the airway during sleep becomes narrowed or blocked, reducing air flow and can stop people breathing.

OSA is associated with a wide range of health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke. 2

“The apneas occurring result in an arousal, effectively where a person wakes themselves up to resume breathing. They are breaking their sleep architecture and creating really fragmented sleep. That’s when it becomes a concern.”

Candy says snoring is a key driver for people to use CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy and devices to enable them to gain control of their sleep and improve their quality of life.

She says while other factors impacted by sleep apnea, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease are important to address with CPAP therapy, the key reason people want to stop snoring is so they can sleep in the same bed as their partner.

Quantity vs quality

The survey found 1 in 3 respondents are not satisfied with the quantity (35%) and quality (37%) of their sleep. Only 16% of people wake up feeling refreshed and almost half (46%) usually feel tired after waking up in the morning.

Manatū Hauora (Ministry of Health) advises that sleep is important for good health, wellbeing, supporting healthy brain function, and maintaining physical health.

The Ministry also outlines how poor quality sleep can affect areas such as work, learning, and relationships, and ongoing poor sleep can also increase risk of chronic health conditions. 3

Candy says Kiwis should be getting between the recommended seven to nine hours sleep each night.4

“But the quality of sleep is the most important thing. That’s something people are not so aware of. Yes, we've had eight hours, just like our parents told us to, but how do we feel when you wake up?

“It’s worrying when people are not waking up feeling refreshed because our body and mind depend on a good night's sleep for physical and mental health. Healthcare begins with self-care, and we try to get them to think about when the last time was that they slept well and what has changed since then.

“We identify that point in time that they were sleeping well, helping to improve their current sleep and the flow on effect may improve in their overall health.”

If someone is having trouble sleeping, they can do EdenSleep’s online sleep assessment to get a better understanding of their risk of sleep apnea and to find resources to help improve their sleep.

References

