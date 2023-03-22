Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Local Research And Innovation In RNA Technology Set To Ramp Up

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The following statement can be Trevor Drage, MBIE’s Manager, Strategic Investments.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington and Waipapa Taumata Rau – the University of Auckland have been tasked to develop a plan for a government-funded Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Development Platform, with support from the Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou – the University of Otago and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research.

The impact of this emerging technology was clear when RNA vaccines were rapidly developed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, this technology could help produce new vaccines, treatments and diagnostics that improve health outcomes in areas such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. There are even potential applications in other areas, such as animal health and agriculture.

The RNA Development Platform will increase capabilities across New Zealand’s growing biotechnology sector, from research and development through to regulations and production.

The Platform will allow researchers and businesses to turn ground-breaking ideas and early-stage research into beneficial products and services. It will also support developments in manufacturing, such as by creating new delivery systems for RNA vaccines or advancing smaller scale labs to be able to efficiently produce RNA therapeutics.

Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Auckland have initial funding of $500,000 to develop a seven-year plan for the Platform under the co-host arrangement. Their proposal intends to bring people, facilities, information and knowledge together to focus on various RNA research and innovation projects.

Once the plan is approved, a further investment of $69.5 million over seven years will fund research and innovation within the RNA Development Platform.

This major investment in New Zealand’s Research, Science and Innovation (RSI) sector will go towards our national effort to build capability in areas such as vaccine resilience and, more broadly, the ability to respond to future health threats.

Dr Kjesten Wiig of the Malaghan Institute and Professor John Fraser of the University of Auckland have been appointed interim co-directors. Funding is administered by MBIE under its Strategic Science Investment Fund.

More information: Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Development Platform

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>



Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 