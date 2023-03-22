Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Concern For Pōhutukawa Grows Following Widespread Myrtle Rust Infection

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

Myrtle rust infections have been found on pōhutukawa trees in Auckland at unprecedented levels this summer. This season is also the first the disease has been reported on Auckland’s iconic Rangitoto Island.

Myrtle rust, caused by the fungal pathogen Austropuccinia psidii, infects plants in the myrtle (Myrtaceae) family. In Aotearoa, Myrtaceae include some of our most iconic trees, pōhutukawa, mānuka, kānuka, swamp maire, ramarama, and rōhutu.

Summertime creates ideal conditions for this disease to thrive. In previous summers, the highly susceptible ramarama and rōhutu, both species in the genus Lophomyrtus, were hardest hit. But serious infections have been reported on a broader range of Myrtaceae with each summer that passes following the arrival of the pathogen in 2017.

“Last season, we saw the disease take a toll on swamp maire,” says Dr Mahajabeen (Maj) Padamsee, leader of the Beyond Myrtle Rust research programme. “Anecdotal evidence from our researchers suggests that pōhutukawa have been hit much harder this season than in past seasons.”

Anecdotal evidence is supported by an increase in reports of infected pōhutukawa in Auckland on iNaturalist, a citizen science platform that can be used to report myrtle rust. In addition, a recent survey of pōhutukawa infections completed by University of Auckland students working with researchers at Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research undertaken across Tāmaki Makaurau showed that some trees are experiencing a particularly high level of infection.

“If this level of infection keeps happening every myrtle rust season, then we could potentially lose some of these trees,” says Dr Padamsee.

The survey also noted infections on buds, flowers and developing seed capsules. “The real worry is that the infection might interfere with seed production,” says Dr Padamsee. “We’ve seen from ramarama and rōhutu that once the bud and seedpods are infected, they don’t go through their reproductive cycle.”

The survey was the first to report myrtle rust on Rangitoto Island. This is particularly concerning given the island supports the world’s largest pōhutukawa forest, with the trees being fundamental to ecosystem health.

Myrtle rust is a slow acting disease. It may be that we don’t see the full extent of myrtle rust impacts for several years. But if the uptick in infection severity in New Zealand, not to mention the extinctions of endemic Myrtaceae being seen in Australia, is anything to go by, this is only the beginning.

“My daughter has learned songs about the pōhutukawa tree at school,” says Dr Padamsee. “I want her to be able to see these trees when she grows up.”

The survey of pōhutukawa in Auckland was undertaken by undergraduate student Faye Hine and PhD student Vladislav Kholostiakov.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>



Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 