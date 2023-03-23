Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EPA Gives Green Light For Exotic Houseplants

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved 12 houseplant species for import and release in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The plants come from humid rainforests across Central and South America, Southeast Asia and China, and are prized for their elaborate foliage.

Nine of the 12 species are already in New Zealand and this decision means they can now be legally bought and traded, commercially or on social media platforms.

The EPA’s approval of the application by New Zealand Plant Producers Inc (NZPPI) also allows the release of three new plant species not currently known to be in New Zealand. These are peacock peperomia ( Peperomia albovittata), beetle peperomia ( Peperomia quadrangularis), and bridal bouquet ( Plumerica pudica).

The decision follows comprehensive EPA assessments that found none of the plants pose a significant risk to the environment, people, or the economy.

"We have a thorough process for assessing any potential risks around introducing new organisms into New Zealand," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms

"We carefully assessed research and scientific information, as well as submissions, on each of these plants before making a decision that considered all the risks and benefits from allowing them in the country."

The EPA publicly consulted on this application and received 28 submissions, with 19 in support, five opposed, and four neutral.

Prospective plant owners wanting to import any of the plants must also seek approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries and meet all biosecurity requirements.

Find out more about the decision on these exotic houseplants.

Editor’s notes:

- The 12 houseplant species included in the application:

  • Alocasia micholitziana (green velvet taro)
  • Anthurium clarinervium (velvet cardboard anthurium)
  • Anthurium veitchii (king anthurium)
  • Goeppertia bella (zebra plant)
  • Goeppertia orbifolia (orbifolia prayer plant)
  • Macodes petola (jewel orchid)
  • Peperomia albovittata (peacock peperomia)
  • Peperomia pecuniifolia (trailing jade)
  • Peperomia quadrangularis (beetle peperomia)
  • Peperomia rotundifolia (creeping buttons)
  • Plumeria pudica (bridal bouquet)
  • Pilea peperomioides (Chinese money plant)

- Of these, the three new species not currently known to be in New Zealand are:

  • Peperomia albovittata
  • Peperomia quadrangularis
  • Plumerica pudica

