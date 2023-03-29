5 Surprising Places You May Find Asbestos Around The Home

Did you know that asbestos can be found in places around your home that you wouldn't even think of? This dangerous substance was widely used in construction materials for its insulating and fire-resistant properties, but it can also be found in everyday items around your home.

Here are five unexpected places where you may find asbestos lurking:

Makeup

Yes, you read that right! Certain cosmetic products, such as eye shadow, blush, and foundation, may contain talc, which can be contaminated with asbestos fibers as talc deposits are often found near asbestos deposits in the earth. While companies don't intentionally add asbestos to their cosmetics, there aren't strict regulations for using talc in makeup, so some products may contain trace amounts of asbestos.

In fact, in 2019 a popular makeup kit from JoJo Siwa was recalled after asbestos was found in its talc-based products.

Talcum Powder (Baby Powder)

Talcum powder is often used on babies to prevent chafing, but it has also been linked to ovarian cancer in women who use it regularly for personal hygiene. Similar to makeup, talcum powder may contain talc that is contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Some talcum powders have been recalled due to asbestos contamination in recent years, such as Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder, so it's important to do your research and buy from reputable brands.

Old Cars

Asbestos was commonly used in the manufacturing of cars up until the 1980s. It was used in electrical insulation, brake pads, clutch plates, etc. If you have an old car sitting in your garage waiting to be renovated, there's a chance that it may contain asbestos. It's important to take precautions when working on these cars to avoid inhaling asbestos fibers.

HVAC Systems

If your home was built before the 1980s and still has its original HVAC system, there's a chance that it may contain asbestos e.g. in the ductwork. Before any renovations or upgrades are made, it's important to get it tested for asbestos by a professional.

Old Appliances

Up until the late 1980s, asbestos was used in some appliances such as stoves, ovens, and even hair dryers. There were even asbestos mats used for tea pots to keep them warm! If any damage happens to these appliances, asbestos fibers could become exposed. The hair dryer, in particular, is a major culprit of asbestos exposure, since the asbestos fibers could be exposed just by being turned on - without being damaged. To be safe, it's best to dispose of any old appliances that you suspect may contain asbestos.

Unsure If Asbestos Is In Your Home? Hire A Professional For Asbestos Testing

