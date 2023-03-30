Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cold Snap Gives Way To Warmer And Wetter Weather This Weekend

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: MetService

If you have found yourself reaching for that extra blanket the last couple of nights you’re not the only one. MetService meteorologists tracked a cold front as it swept up the country early this week, followed by strong southerlies, leaving cold air in its wake and plenty of clear skies leading to plummeting overnight temperatures.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen says, “This morning (Thursday) has been the coldest of the year so far, with single digit temperatures right across the country, and even some negative temperatures in the south.”

The coldest temperatures recorded in the North Island on Thursday morning were: 1.8°C in Galatea, 2.8°C in Rotorua, 3.2°C in Waiouru, 3.4°C in Whakatane, and 3.6°C in New Plymouth. In the South Island things were even chillier with many places dipping below zero; -4.1°C in Manapouri, -3.9°C in Tekapo, -3.4°C in Twizel, -1.7°C in Alexandra, and -0.3°C in St Arnaud.

Owen says, “Another cold night is in store tonight, however temperatures aren’t forecast to drop quite as low as they did this morning.”

Looking towards the weekend, a trough over the Tasman Sea is expected to move eastwards towards New Zealand. This will bring wetter and milder weather to the country as cold southerlies are replaced by warmer northerlies. A period of rain is expected on Saturday with this fast-moving trough and western regions could see some briefly heavy falls. Heavy rain watches are in place for Golden Bay and the eastern ranges of Nelson. Temperatures are expected to bounce back up to average for this time of year as the colder air is flushed out.

On Sunday, after the trough has moved across the country, showery conditions are expected for most before a ridge of high pressure takes over early next week marking a return to settled weather.

