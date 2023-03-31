Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Colony Losses Plateau At Similar Level To Last Year

Friday, 31 March 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

New Zealand beekeepers once again reported that the Varroa destructor mite is the most common reason for overwintering hive losses, according to the recently released New Zealand Colony Loss Survey.

The overall colony loss rate during winter 2022 was 13.5 per cent: almost identical to the loss rate in winter 2021. While loss rates have levelled off, they have levelled off near the highest recorded rates since the survey began in 2015, and the rate of suspected varroa-related losses continues to increase.

The survey estimates that 6.4 per cent of all living colonies (nearly half of all colony losses) were lost to suspected varroa and related complications over the 2022 winter. This is a 20 per cent increase from the 2021 rate of 5.3 percent. In contrast, losses attributed to queen problems, wasps and suspected starvation in 2022 were close to their long-term averages.

Varroa management rates amongst respondents improved considerably. 4.4 per cent of beekeepers said they didn’t treat for varroa in the 2020-21 season, while the latest survey shows that number dropped to only 1.5 per cent of beekeepers that didn’t do any varroa management in the 2021-22 season. In contrast to 2021, every beekeeper with more than 50 colonies treated for varroa in 2022.

In the survey beekeepers who lost colonies to varroa were asked what they thought went wrong. The most common answer was ‘re-invasion’. More than 38 per cent of survey respondents said that they treated for varroa more than once during autumn.

Barry Foster of the Apiculture New Zealand Science Focus Group says this is a timely reminder to beekeepers to “monitor, monitor and monitor their hives for mites.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Apiculture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 