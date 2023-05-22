AI Will Lighten Workloads & Drive Innovation
Microsoft’s
latest Work Trend Index reveals how, alongside tools like
Co-Pilot, AI is poised to create a whole new way of working
for New Zealand. As the intensity of work increases,
the pace which we do business has accelerated faster than
humans can keep up with and this is impacting innovation,
according to a new report from Microsoft. However, the
findings from the 2023 New Zealand Work Trend Index report:
“Will
AI Fix Work?” have also confirmed that globally,
employees and leaders see AI as an opportunity, not a
threat. "As work evolves with AI, so must we. We want
to help business leaders and workers better understand the
opportunities around AI, and what steps they need to take to
embrace it fully,” said Jane Mackarell, Microsoft’s ANZ
Director of Modern Work and Surface . The report
shares three key insights for business leaders as they look
to understand and responsibly adopt AI for their
organisation: Digital debt is costing us innovation:
Over half of New Zealanders (58%) have struggled with
finding time and energy to get their work done, and those
workers are 2.6 times more likely to say they struggle with
innovation, with business leaders (68%) expressing their
concerns around this. An unexpected AI-employee
alliance emerges: While 45% of New Zealanders say they’re
worried AI will end up replacing their jobs, 3 in 4 people
are comfortable using AI to support their role.
Additionally, 62% of Kiwis said they would delegate as much
work to AI as possible to lessen their workloads, suggesting
they are optimistic about the role of AI in the workplace.
Business leaders also indicated AI would be of value to the
workplace, helping to boost productivity. Work will
demand a new AI aptitude: Findings revealed employees feel
they need to be educated with new core competencies in AI,
saying they currently don’t have the right capabilities to
get their work done (61%). Leaders throughout New Zealand
(76%) say employees they hire will need new skills to be
prepared for the growth of AI. “What the research
shows is that AI represents a whole new way of working,
freeing us from digital debt and fuelling innovation, but
we’ve got to invest in helping workers understand how to
use it first.” “The volume of data, emails and
chat conversations we’re expected to keep up with has
outpaced our ability to process information efficiently.
There’s an opportunity to make our existing communications
more productive, as every minute spent managing this digital
debt is a minute not spent on creative, innovative or
impactful work. When we free the mind, we give ourselves the
space to think strategically, and that’s where AI has a
role to play,” said Jane. To empower businesses in
the AI era, Microsoft is also introducing the Microsoft
365 Copilot Early Access Program with an initial wave of
600 enterprise customers worldwide in an invitation-only
paid preview program. In addition, new capabilities will be
added to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft
Viva. "Next-generation AI promises to lift the weight
of work, and organisations that move first to embrace it
will dramatically increase creativity and productivity for
everyone. Microsoft 365 Copilot was launched earlier this
year, bringing powerful new generative AI capabilities to
apps people use every day like Microsoft Word, Excel,
PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more,” said
Jane. The 2023 report derived results from an external
study of 31,000 people in 31 countries, including 1,000
Kiwis across multiple industries. The report unearthed key
insights business leaders should consider as they look to
understand and responsibly adopt AI for their
organisation. A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>> In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>> You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>
An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>> The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>> The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch
Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market
Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With
Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed
REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April
GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers
LATEST HEADLINES
Business SciTech Section
Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index reveals how, alongside tools like Co-Pilot, AI is poised to create a whole new way of working for New Zealand.
As the intensity of work increases, the pace which we do business has accelerated faster than humans can keep up with and this is impacting innovation, according to a new report from Microsoft. However, the findings from the 2023 New Zealand Work Trend Index report: “Will AI Fix Work?” have also confirmed that globally, employees and leaders see AI as an opportunity, not a threat.
"As work evolves with AI, so must we. We want to help business leaders and workers better understand the opportunities around AI, and what steps they need to take to embrace it fully,” said Jane Mackarell, Microsoft’s ANZ Director of Modern Work and Surface .
The report shares three key insights for business leaders as they look to understand and responsibly adopt AI for their organisation:
Digital debt is costing us innovation: Over half of New Zealanders (58%) have struggled with finding time and energy to get their work done, and those workers are 2.6 times more likely to say they struggle with innovation, with business leaders (68%) expressing their concerns around this.
An unexpected AI-employee alliance emerges: While 45% of New Zealanders say they’re worried AI will end up replacing their jobs, 3 in 4 people are comfortable using AI to support their role. Additionally, 62% of Kiwis said they would delegate as much work to AI as possible to lessen their workloads, suggesting they are optimistic about the role of AI in the workplace. Business leaders also indicated AI would be of value to the workplace, helping to boost productivity.
Work will demand a new AI aptitude: Findings revealed employees feel they need to be educated with new core competencies in AI, saying they currently don’t have the right capabilities to get their work done (61%). Leaders throughout New Zealand (76%) say employees they hire will need new skills to be prepared for the growth of AI.
“What the research shows is that AI represents a whole new way of working, freeing us from digital debt and fuelling innovation, but we’ve got to invest in helping workers understand how to use it first.”
“The volume of data, emails and chat conversations we’re expected to keep up with has outpaced our ability to process information efficiently. There’s an opportunity to make our existing communications more productive, as every minute spent managing this digital debt is a minute not spent on creative, innovative or impactful work. When we free the mind, we give ourselves the space to think strategically, and that’s where AI has a role to play,” said Jane.
To empower businesses in the AI era, Microsoft is also introducing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program with an initial wave of 600 enterprise customers worldwide in an invitation-only paid preview program. In addition, new capabilities will be added to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Viva.
"Next-generation AI promises to lift the weight of work, and organisations that move first to embrace it will dramatically increase creativity and productivity for everyone. Microsoft 365 Copilot was launched earlier this year, bringing powerful new generative AI capabilities to apps people use every day like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more,” said Jane.
The 2023 report derived results from an external study of 31,000 people in 31 countries, including 1,000 Kiwis across multiple industries. The report unearthed key insights business leaders should consider as they look to understand and responsibly adopt AI for their organisation.
A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>
In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>
You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>
An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>
The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>
The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>