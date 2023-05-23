Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Ovation NZ Partners In Ground-breaking Research Of Imf Measurement Programme

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:26 am
Press Release: Ovation NZ

Ovation New Zealand Ltd (Ovation) is partnering with inMR Measure Ltd (inMR) to test the development of an Intramuscular Fat (IMF) lamb grading technology, with support and co-funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund.

Developed by inMR, the Marbl™ technology uses a single-sided nuclear magnetic resonance sensor (like medical MRI) alongside the longissimus muscle to capture IMF measurements. A non-invasive, automated tool, Marbl™ can determine the IMF percentage, a key trait in the eating quality of lamb.

The project will prove and validate the application of the automated Marbl™ measurement system to define the percentage of IMF in New Zealand lamb for sorting and differentiation. This is an extension of the work which has been carried out with the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).

Ovation NZ’s General Manager Alastair Bayliss says automatically and accurately measuring IMF on hot carcasses can help processors respond to market demands and greatly improve production efficiencies.

“Importantly, it will enable us to sort carcasses directly from the end of the processing floor into the chillers according to IMF percentage measurements,” he said.

InMR co-founder and director Dr Barbara Webster said over the course of the project, the Marbl™ technology will advance from a prototype system to a fully functional in-line, real-time automated measurement tool.

“The tool was previously trialled with 100 hot carcasses at Ovation’s Feilding Processing Plant before it was shipped to Australia, where more than 1000 hot carcasses were measured over two different seasons.”

“This pushes the technology down the path to commercialisation for the whole industry,” she said.

Ovation will support this project with co-funding and Bayliss says, “The entire Ovation team are thrilled to be involved in this project based in our Gisborne processing facility.”

“Leading the way in this innovative new technology is very exciting for us. We have a large focus on increased value to the farmer and also the consumer, and are looking forward to being part of something that helps build a stronger lamb industry in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ovation NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Payments NZ: Every Day Payments Arrive In Aotearoa

From 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends will now go through on the same day. More>>


Monash University: AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 