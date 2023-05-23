Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Research Reveals How Earthquakes Can Shift Rivers Out Of Place

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is filling a ‘gap’ in existing knowledge about the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers, including changing what we can predict about how they might change course or flood as a result.

Credit: Environment Canterbury. Another example of Erin’s research is above, along the Papatea Fault, where it crosses the parent channel of the Waiau Toa / Clarence River. The fault produced around 6.5 m of uplift downstream of the south-flowing river in 2016, damming it and causing part of the river flow to divert along the base of the Papatea fault scarp. Hectares of farmland was inundated as a result and the river eventually became trapped by the fault a second time near Corner Hill, forming a large lake which lasted for up to eight months before it was drained. Today, the full flow of the river routes along the fault-scarp and has scoured out a new channel up to around 450 m wide, and 4–5 m deep

PhD student Erin McEwan, from the University of Canterbury, hopes it will help to raise awareness around the understudied earthquake multi-hazard.

“I realised early on that there is a gap in the existing research on fault and river interactions, which largely focuses on how rivers respond to fault offset over long timeframes - from decades to thousands of years,” says McEwan.

“There is very little research on how fault surface ruptures within active river channels can lead to immediate flood hazards, despite there being many examples of this phenomenon occurring globally. We need to better understand the immediate impact of surface ruptures during earthquakes, because currently we have no idea what will happen, or how flood hazards may change.“

Dr Natalie Balfour, Head of Research at Toka Tū Ake EQC, says it is the organisation’s mission to share research far and wide and the recent publication in the prestigious journal Science Advances will help with this.

“It’s important for us to fund natural hazard research, so ultimately more people are informed and can be better prepared. Also, being able to share this ‘gap’ in the current knowledge with other countries and scholars is fantastic.

“The publication of this research in such a prestigious journal means Erin’s research reaches more people and makes a bigger difference to other countries with natural hazards. The more we all share our knowledge, the faster we can advance these areas of research,” says Dr Balfour, who adds that Toka Tu Ake EQC invests around $19m in natural hazards research each year.

The support from Toka Tū Ake EQC seems fitting as McEwan first became interested in how natural hazards affect our landscapes when she worked for the organisation following the 2010-2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

McEwan says that as a country prone to earthquakes, with people living near the thousands of rivers across Aotearoa New Zealand, it is important to predict what will happen to those rivers in an earthquake, especially as the shaking could destroy existing flood protection and leave people and critical infrastructure unprotected.

“Earthquakes deform the land surface and can instantly change flood hazards, which is particularly important considering there are fault and river intersections in populated areas such as the Hutt Valley, where the Wellington fault underlies the Hutt River.

“We currently know and prepare what we’d do if rivers flood, but we don’t consider what could happen if an earthquake and flood occurred together,” says McEwan.

“The modelling also showed that flooding following fault-rupture events may not always be instant. Where there is low river flow, initially nothing might happen but in the following days or weeks the river may still flood or change course if river flow rates increase.”

Ultimately, the PhD student hopes the research will be used to boost resilience in our communities.

“I hope we can apply this research more across the whole of New Zealand and start to educate people about how and why these events may happen, so at the very least people are informed.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 