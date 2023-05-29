Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rain, Cloud And Warmer Temperatures

Monday, 29 May 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting an easing in conditions for northern areas this week, but continuing rainfall, and strong winds at times, for the West Coast.

The passage of the low currently affecting New Zealand will leave a westerly flow with embedded fronts behind it. This means generally wet conditions for the west of the South Island, with pulses of showers for the North Island.

MetService Heavy Rain Watches are currently in place for Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, and Tasman, and should end overnight tonight (Monday), but heavy falls are expected to continue over Westland until Tuesday evening.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie explains, “Wednesday brings a short respite from the worst of conditions for Westland, but further heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, looks set to impact most of the South Island on Thursday, with more warnings likely.”

“The front crosses the North Island on Friday, with a brief and less severe period of rain and wind,” Baillie continues, “The northwest flow over the Alps brings unseasonably warm conditions for Canterbury and Otago on Thursday, with the first day of Winter possibly bringing a 20+ maximum temperature for Christchurch.”.

Temperatures drop across Aotearoa after this for Friday, with Christchurch expecting 13 degrees on Saturday and Auckland 16.

A sneak peek at the King’s Birthday long weekend shows cool conditions, with Saturday likely bringing the best weather in most places. For those making plans or travelling over the long weekend it is important to stay up to date with our latest forecasts at MetService.com or MetService App.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, they are increasingly also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good. More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 