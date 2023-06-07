Testosterone Levels In Men: A Silent Decline In New Zealand?

There's a mounting body of evidence pointing to a consistent and concerning trend: testosterone levels in men appear to be decreasing, and this is not just an international issue. It seems that men in New Zealand are not immune to this trend, raising questions about potential far-reaching implications on health and wellbeing. Research from various parts of the world, including the United States and Denmark, has shown that men today have lower testosterone counts compared to those of the same age a few decades ago. The decline is gradual, with an estimated annual decrease of about 1%. While this might seem insignificant at first glance, it's a trend that compounds over time, causing noticeable effects.

This isn't just a matter of natural ageing, either. The studies have found that the decline is occurring across all age groups. This means that younger men today might have lower testosterone levels than men of the same age in the past, suggesting that environmental or lifestyle factors could be playing a role.

Testosterone is an essential hormone for men. It plays a significant role in mental acuity, including attention, memory, and spatial reasoning. Testosterone is also vital for physical attributes such as libido, muscle mass, and energy levels. As such, when testosterone levels drop below optimal levels, men can begin to experience a variety of undesirable effects. These can include fatigue, decreased sexual interest, weight gain, and a loss of muscle mass. Lower testosterone levels have been linked to the occurrence of multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.

Although the exact cause of this testosterone decline is not completely understood, several potential factors have been identified. Lifestyle changes, such as the decrease in tobacco use, have paradoxically been linked to lower testosterone levels. However, the increase in obesity rates is also a likely contributing factor, as excess body fat can interfere with hormone production and regulation. Environmental pollutants, including certain chemicals found in medications and pesticides, are another area of concern.

Gustav Wentzel from Stealth Supplements, a company that offers products to the New Zealand and soon International market, has noted this trend firsthand. "We've seen an increase in our Stealth Charger Testosterone Booster sales over the last year," says Wentzel. "This is likely related to the declining levels of testosterone in men."

While the situation may seem alarming, it's not all doom and gloom. Most men still maintain healthy testosterone levels, and there are strategies available to help address this issue. Simple lifestyle modifications, such as maintaining a balanced diet, partaking in regular mix cardio & strength training, ensuring sufficient sleep, and taking steps to reduce stress can potentially help to maintain or even boost testosterone levels.

Another factor to consider is the consumption of healthy sources of protein, fats, and carbohydrates that may help to support healthy testosterone levels, which can also aid with fat loss. Eating too much or too little can disrupt your testosterone levels, so it is important to maintain a balanced diet of whole foods including high quality protein supplements. Research suggests that a low fat diet could decrease testosterone, so to optimise your hormone balance a well-rounded approach to diet and nutrition is necessary.

The declining testosterone trend is a subject that demands further research and public awareness, particularly in New Zealand. Understanding the factors contributing to this trend, and implementing effective interventions, can help ensure the health and wellbeing of Kiwi men for generations to come. As we continue to explore this issue, it's important that men across New Zealand remain informed and proactive about their hormonal health, seeking advice from healthcare professionals when necessary.

© Scoop Media

