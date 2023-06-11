Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand BioTech welcomes National’s GM stance

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 7:39 pm
Press Release: BioTechNZ

BiotechNZ Dr Zahra Champion says the potential overturning of the ban on genetic modification in New Zealand is “very exciting”, as there is not a more pressing time to addressing the use of biotech within our daily lives, to ensure a better tomorrow.

She welcomed the announcement by National’s Science, Innovation, and Technology spokesperson Judith Collins that a National government would end New Zealand’s ban on Gene Editing and Genetic Modification to unlock the enormous benefits for climate change, agricultural production and exports and health science.

National proposes to:

  • End the effective ban on Gene Editing (GE) and Genetic Modification (GM) in New Zealand;
  • Create a dedicated regulator to ensure safe and ethical use of biotechnology; and
  • Streamline approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM technology in line with other OECD countries.

Dr Champion says the application of modern biotechnology research can add value to the products and processes to many of New Zealand industries, including agriculture, forestry, marine, environmental and pest management, as well as human and animal healthcare.

“Biotech in the hands of our innovators will enable us to address these challenges from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, developing sustainable agricultural practices and creating new life saving medicines.

“With our world-class expertise and exceptional strengths in key industries (such as agriculture, horticulture, renewables, and healthcare), we have a unique opportunity to leverage biotech innovations to drive growth and create a more prosperous future.

“We know the biotech sector delivers high-value jobs, and those jobs will aid in the development of new products and services. We are seeing this in the area of immunotherapy and vaccine production and clinical trials, which we have a vibrant and growing community that is already taking on the world and attracting international funding and talent.”

