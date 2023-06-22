Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Whales And Dolphins In The Spotlight With Annual Countrywide Count This Weekend

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Cetacean Spotting NZ

Excitement is building for the fourth national citizen science Cetacean Census this weekend 24-25 June. Whale and dolphin spotters will be taking position at coastal highpoints around the country to contribute to the cetacean count. Despite a gloomy forecast, prospects are good because of the number of humpback whales and orca seen around New Zealand, this week in particular.

Cetacean Census organiser Christine Rose, says the event is held in mid-winter because it’s ‘peak whale’ with humpbacks traveling up the coast to the tropics, where they feed and breed. But Rose says it’s more than just a humpback headcount, as many other whales and dolphins are regularly seen from shore, including the Cetacean Spotting Facebook page’s most popular cetacean - orca.

People are invited to register a location - or just casually take part from land or sea, and record their sighting effort via the Cetacean Spotting Facebook page. Rose says because the ocean is a wild environment, there’s never a guarantee what will be seen. ‘It’s like a lottery - we never know where whales and dolphins will be seen - though this week there have been humpbacks sighted off Otago, Wellington and Kaikoura, and orca in the Bay of Islands, the Bay of Plenty, Wellington and the Hauraki Gulf’. ‘The more eyes on the sea, the better’, says Rose. Previous annual ‘dolphin demographies’ have recorded a range of cetaceans including curious juvenile humpbacks, beaked whales, southern right whales and Hector’s dolphins.

Rose says ‘I’ve seen a lot of whales and dolphins from land and kayak around New Zealand, so I know how rewarding it can be. The adrenaline of a sighting is addictive. The magnificence of the animals is inspiring. But you can also spend a lot of time looking and not see a thing, and still have a great time.

‘Whale and dolphin sightings networks over the internet facilitate wide knowledge of these ‘minds in the water’ with whom we share Planet Ocean’, says Rose. But despite the public appreciation for cetaceans, they are under significant threat. Overfishing, bycatch, pollution, boat strike, plastics and extractive industries like deep sea mining all threaten whales and dolphins in New Zealand waters. This Cetacean Census sealife survey shines a light on the ocean inhabitants and the positive side of human interactions with nature.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cetacean Spotting NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


Trade & Enterprise: Benefits From PM’s Mission To China

The business delegation travelling with Chris Hipkins to China has a dual focus that will not only benefit the economy, but also New Zealand's broader relationships with China. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>


MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>



Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 