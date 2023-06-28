Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Sapro-Tech Raises $1 Million To Produce The World's Most Sustainable Leather From Fungi

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: SaproTech

Worth around $400 billion, the leather goods industry is thriving globally; but is also a contributor to global emissions. With a vision to move the needle on more sustainable materials, Sapro-Tech has raised a $1 million pre-seed round to take its world-first production process for creating a leather equivalent from fungi to the global textile market. Using the power of fungi, their textiles are made from mycelium fibres that require low amounts of energy and produce a textile that is comparable to traditional leather, minus the toxic environmental footprint.

“As consumer demand for more environmentally friendly products increases, we believe Sapro-Tech is well-positioned to become a global industry leader in this space. Not only do their materials have a very natural feel and appearance - which is key when seeking to replace something - but, importantly, they’ve found a cost-effective production method that is unique, setting them apart from their competitors,” comments Warren Bebb, Investment Manager for Sprout.

A pioneering production method

“Our competition grow mycelia in the form of a ‘foam’ which they then compress to produce a textile. Sapro-Tech has pioneered a way of producing layers of mycelia that can be grown together in sheets. This method is more controllable and sophisticated, therefore allowing us to create a variety of textiles that are more consistent, more scalable, and more similar to animal-based leather than existing products”, says Sapro-Tech Founder Dr Keith Hudson.

Prototype showing natural edge

Leaving a legacy by changing an industry

Keith is an avid conservationist and is passionate about acting upon climate change and biodiversity loss. “We owe it to future generations to pioneer a sustainable, long–term economy. It’s time to put money into research and alternative industries that can help us reshape the future and we’re proud that Sprout have recognised our passion for change,” believes Keith.

As a Founder, Keith has a long history of innovation - having led research and development projects for large-scale operations locally. The startup is also well-connected into international collaborations and dealflow and has received close advice from global pioneers in this space.

Global ambition

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges our generation will face. Using organisms like fungi, together with other disruptive technologies will be game-changing for entire industries. We’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of the problems these organisms have the potential to solve and it’s exciting to be part of a team pioneering new approaches,” comments Dr Erin Stroud, Sapro-Tech’s lead scientist.

The investment will be used to productionise SaproTech’s research and development in this space, including building out both innovation and business development teams.

Official launch of product prototypes and licensing will follow, initially to brands involved in handbag production - a lucrative niche that appreciates the value of sustainability and where price is weighted in favour of ‘novelty’.

Sapro-Tech is the sixth investment of over thirty NZ$1 million agritech and foodtech investments Sprout will make over the next five years, having joined forces with investment partners US-based Finistere Ventures, Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra and Israeli venture builder OurCrowd, as well as Callaghan Innovation’s Tech Incubator programme designed to support the commercialisation of early-stage deep tech ventures in New Zealand.

This investment was made off the back of Sprout’s 12-week accelerator designed to support startups who are solving some of the agricultural and food value chain's toughest problems. Registrations for the next 2023 cohort is now open. Previous alumni include Cropsy; ProTag - a Fitbit for cows; Menuaid who are solving the 'What's for dinner?’ dilemma; and Nootropics company Arepa.

(ENDS)

About Sapro-Tech

Sapro-Tech combines science and design to disrupt the conventional textile industry. With their exclusive technology and by leveraging the inherent properties of fungi, Sapro-Tech is producing innovative, long-lasting, and visually appealing textiles. These sustainable alternatives are aimed at revolutionising the fashion industry and extending their application to various other sectors.

Also see: https://www.sapro-tech.com/

About Sprout

Sprout Agritech LP is a company based in Palmerston North who are on a mission to help entrepreneurs build agritech and foodtech businesses into investable, global companies. Through their accelerator, Sprout has helped grow over 80 early-stage companies which have raised over$50m+. Sprout has joined forces with investment partners, US-based Finistere Ventures, Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra, and Israeli venture builder OurCrowd, as well as government agency Callaghan Innovation to provide over thirty NZ$1 million investments over the next six years.

Also see: https://www.sproutagritech.com/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SaproTech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


NIWA: Uncovering Deep Ocean Mysteries 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

Scientists have returned from a 14-day expedition to one of the most unexplored parts of the ocean. NIWA & Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers on the deep-water vessel Tangaroa deployed four autonomous robots, known as Deep Argo floats, along the Kermadec Trench in the southwest Pacific. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. The rules will need to change to enable innovation and alternatives to traditional single buyer and seller electricity models. More

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More


JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely. More


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 