Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

University Of Auckland Conducts Industrial Robotics 5G Trial With Spark

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Spark

In collaboration with Spark, researchers from the University of Auckland are exploring the potential of 5G to transform the world of industrial robotics.

Industrial robots are commonly used in electronics, food and medical manufacturing as they can be programmed to carry out automated tasks with precision and accuracy. In a recent trial, a research team led by Dr Yuqian Lu in the Faculty of Engineering have been exploring whether they could be controlled in the cloud via a 5G network.

The results are very promising and have the potential to push the boundaries of what’s possible, says Lu, “In the long-term, we could see a surgeon in Auckland perform an operation remotely on a patient in Invercargill using a tele-operated surgical robot, or a fleet of manufacturing robots in various cities in New Zealand could be managed remotely in real time.”

The six-month trial was conducted at the Faculty of Engineering’s Laboratory for Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Systems. The first phase of testing used a cloud-based robot built in the lab and a cloud-based platform to test if the robot could be controlled via 5G. The researchers measured the connection’s latency (whether there is any ‘lag’) and jitter (how reliable and consistent the connection is) by testing various public and private 5G network settings and sending data packets between Auckland, Sydney, London, Singapore and Oregon (USA).

“After completing the first stage of testing, we learned that the key to achieving optimal speeds and reliability performance is to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to compensate for any issues during data transmission. What we concluded is that in future, industrial robotics have the potential to be moved to the cloud and supported by 5G,” says Lu.

A more connected future

Renee Mateparae, Spark’s Network and Operations Director says leveraging 5G will help drive business transformation across many industries. “Working closely with the University of Auckland is helping us to bring interesting use cases and business applications to life, such as in agriculture or ports using machine learning, Internet of Things, 5G and other emerging technologies. This work highlights that leveraging new capabilities in robotics, automation, industrial AI, and technology convergence to create innovative solutions to real-world problems can enable a more connected future.

“Some of our work around Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), private network and 5G network slicing, for instance, means you could deploy the cloud at your premises to run your automation over a dedicated network. Data transmission occurs at a shorter distance, decreasing latency and jitter, reducing congestion, and delivering a better customer experience.

“We are proud to collaborate with the University of Auckland to help bring the potential of 5G to life – demonstrating how faster throughput, lower latency and high levels of reliability can create tangible business outcomes.”

Network devices and private network equipment were supplied by Nokia, while Spark provided public network access and cellular network expertise. The Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge provided funding for the trial.

 

Note to editors

· Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) extends the capabilities of cloud computing by bringing it to the ‘edge’ of the network. While traditional cloud computing uses remote servers that are situated in a data centre far from a customer, MEC allows this processing to take place much closer to the end customer – meaning data has to travel a shorter distance, decreasing latency and jitter and the amount of data sent across the network can be reduced, reducing congestion and delivering a better customer experience.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 