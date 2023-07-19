Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EPA Releases Findings On Forever Chemicals In Groundwater

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has released a report with results from the first large-scale survey of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in New Zealand groundwater wells.

The EPA commissioned the tests for PFAS in 2022, as part of the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) four-yearly survey of pesticides in groundwater.

PFAS were found at very low levels in 15 of the 131 groundwater wells tested around the country - well below New Zealand's safety limits for drinking water.

Groundwater is fresh water found underground in aquifers and is used for purposes including irrigation, stock water supply, or drinking water.

Commonly known as forever chemicals, PFAS are a group of synthetic substances that do not break down easily and are used in a wide range of products.

Some of the chemicals are toxic at high levels, and can accumulate in people, animals and the environment.

"The aim of testing these wells was to find out whether there is PFAS contamination in New Zealand groundwater, and to better understand the background levels of these chemicals in our environment," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

"While the majority of sites tested are considered low-risk for PFAS contamination, due to location and no obvious sources of the chemicals, we wanted to confirm whether this assessment is accurate.

"The results show there is very little PFAS contamination of groundwater in the areas tested, and a low level of potential risk from these chemicals."

Staff from regional councils and unitary authorities collected the water samples tested for this survey. These groups are responsible for managing groundwater quality in their areas and regularly carry out monitoring programmes.

"Councils, authorities, and communities are becoming much more interested in finding out whether these synthetic substances are reaching groundwater supplies," says Dr Hill.

"We will continue to work with local authorities to ensure we understand and manage any potential risks associated with PFAS."

The survey is part of the EPA’s ongoing response to potential risks from these substances. This work includes phasing out all PFAS firefighting foams and proposing a ban on using any PFAS chemicals in cosmetic products.

Read full PFAS in groundwater report.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 