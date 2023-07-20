Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Microplastics Project Presented Internationally

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

Dr Seethal Sivarajan, Environmental Management Tutor from Southern Institute of Technology | Te Pūkenga, with the support of microplastics research hub members, Dr Christine Liang, Karen Luttrell and Rani Fernandez, recently presented ongoing microplastics research on an international stage.

More than 750 people attended the Freshwater Sciences 2023 Conference, held 3rd – 7th June in Brisbane, Australia. It was the first time the Society for Freshwater Science has held the annual event outside of North America, presenting new opportunities to create northern - southern hemisphere collaborations in the joint meeting of three societies: the Society for Freshwater Science and the Australian and New Zealand Freshwater Science societies.

Dr Sivarajan, who has a PhD in Environmental Science, is part of a research hub with SIT colleagues Mrs Fernandez and Ms Luttrell who’ve continued with the SIT-instigated citizen science microplastics project, Micro-Investigators, since Programme Manager, Dr Liang’s departure to Germany last year. In her presentation, Dr Sivarajan gave a general overview of the citizen science microplastics project which engages primary school children as the budding scientists who collect freshwater samples, providing the raw data for measurement of microplastics content.

Dr Sivarajan said the main purpose of the presentation was to emphasise how successful the project has been. “Usually citizen science projects involve adults, the highlight of the project is we’re working with primary school children,” she explained.

The presentation also included another point of difference the scientific project has - the addition of cultural aspects, embracing Māori values such as kaitiakitanga | stewardship and acknowledging tangata whenua | people of the land. “There is a higher level of interaction with Māori students through highlighting these values,” Dr Sivarajan said. The student-led philosophy is helped through a tuakana-teina | older – younger framework, which pairs older students with younger students, encouraging a two-way sharing of knowledge and experience.

Dr Sivarajan received good feedback and enquiries after speaking. The audience, mainly made up of Australians and Canadians, “liked that it is very simple to collect samples,” and they were intrigued that primary school children were doing the collecting. They were also interested in accessing the data, which is available to anyone on the Micro-Investigators website https://microinvestigators.nz/charts/ .

The opportunity to disseminate and share the information was important as it helps with visibility and potential uptake, stated Dr Sivarajan. There was interest shown from an Australian school who had a similar project; they were looking at adopting some of SIT’s Micro-Investigators’ methods. “The model is good, it works, it is able to be rolled out anywhere,” she added.

Dr Sivarajan was supported by Te Pūkenga to attend the conference and achieved two personal milestones there; it was her first international conference and her first time speaking at a conference, giving her valuable experience. “It increases your confidence,” she said.

Other Microplastics project achievements so far this year, include a popular workshop/stall at the New Zealand International Science Festival (July 4th) in Dunedin, and appearing at the Water Quality Day, run by student volunteers, at the ILT Stadium in March. The project was also presented by Mrs Fernandez at The Aotearoa New Zealand Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the University of Waikato in February.

Meanwhile, plans for the project’s expansion continues and next steps include securing the next round of funding (early 2024) for schools further afield. Funding goes towards making the kits which are distributed to participating schools for freshwater sample collection. “We’re planning to continue moving outside Southland and work with schools in five more regions,” said Dr Sivarajan. There is already a kit at the other end of the country, at an environmental organisation in Whangarei. “The kits work well, are fit for purpose,” and are an essential component to the success of the project, she added. Dr Liang, who initiated and established the project two years ago, is still active in the research and manages the website content.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Long Road Ahead To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More

Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 