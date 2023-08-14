Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Website Will Grow Understanding Of Farmer And Catchment Group Efforts

Monday, 14 August 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: Our Land and Water National Science Challenge

A new national database for recording and reporting the work being done on land for our waterways launches today.

Farmers and community groups have been working to improve the health of our rivers and lakes – planting trees, fencing rivers, changing farm management practices – but what exactly has been done, and where?

The Healthy Waterways register is a free online tool that makes it possible to record the great work New Zealanders are doing to improve rural water quality all over the country.

Healthy Waterways enables restoration activities to be recorded in a systematic way, says Katharina Doehring of the Cawthron Institute, the project’s science lead. “Once we know what actions have been done, where, and how much, we can link these actions to water quality outcomes,” says Doehring.

“This register is an important piece of a jigsaw puzzle of restoration information that will eventually help us find out which actions work best to improve water quality.”

The register is a first step in linking actions done on land, with changes in water quality at monitoring sites. “Being able to link land management actions to water quality outcomes allows us to manage water quality restoration more effectively, saving land managers resources in the long run,” says Doehring.

It will also enable people in one catchment to make comparisons with other catchments, to see what has worked elsewhere and over what timeframe.

Healthy Waterways can be used to record a range of land management actions to improve water quality, and encourages the sharing of restoration knowledge and activities. Research supporting the development of the Healthy Waterways register showed that catchment restoration stories play a vital role in triggering ongoing freshwater restoration in rural communities.

Later this year, data recorded on Healthy Waterways will be pulled through to the LAWA platform. This will give people all over New Zealand greater awareness of the efforts underway to improve our freshwater, and a clearer picture of how far we have come.

Maintaining the privacy of land managers has been a top priority in the development of the website, says Doehring. “Actions will always be displayed at catchment scale, recognising the confidentiality and privacy of individual property owners. The register is not a compliance tool and was designed so it can’t be used in this way.”

Healthy Waterways is now available to the public after user-testing. It can be accessed at https://healthywaterways.nz.

Healthy Waterways is the result of a four-year collaboration between Māori researchers from Scion and Cawthron Institute, freshwater scientists from the Cawthron Institute, catchment communities (Pomahaka Catchment Project; Motueka Catchment Collective, Waingongoro River Catchment Community, Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment Collective, Friends of the Maitai, Dove Catchment Group), Christina Robb from Happen Consulting, and IT experts from Effect. This team researched what indicators should be recorded, who should be providing restoration data, and the most meaningful ways to share restoration knowledge held by communities.

The Healthy Waterways register was created as part of the Register of Land Management Actions research programme funded by the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: Partners With More Industrial Users To Lower Emissions

Helping 17 more businesses reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Equal to taking almost 25,000 cars off the road. Achieves 67,300 tonnes of carbon emissions saved annually once projects are up and running. More


APEC: Good Regulatory Practices For Better Policies & Greater Public Benefits

Regulators need to strive to do better in designing policies that are balanced, equitable, & eliminate undue burdens on small businesses and others with untapped economic potential, said experts at a good regulatory practices conference in Seattle. “We must never forget that at the core of everything we do, we aim to make people’s lives better,” said Richard Revesz. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 