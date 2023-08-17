Widespread Wet And Windy Weekend

The fine weather of today and Friday is set to change this weekend. MetService is forecasting a Tasman Sea low to bring widespread wet and windy weather this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James say, “With high pressure taking hold of the steering wheel through into the weekend, we’ve got a cracking end to the working week for most of the country – Thursday sees showers gradually clear, with just a pesky few remaining in the far south of the South Island, and Friday is looking similar.”

The weekend, however, is a different story. A broad area of low pressure is expected to cross Aotearoa New Zealand during Saturday and Sunday, bringing with it significant and widespread rain and wind.

Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain are already in place for parts of Westland and Tasman while there is a Strong Wind Watch for Fiordland. Central North Island areas are likely to be added tomorrow. Some of these could be upgraded to warnings if required.

Andrew has more detail “Rain gets going along the South Island’s west coast during Saturday morning, then into the afternoon the system moves onto the North Island. Wherever you are, Saturday’s best weather is going to be early in the day.”

During Sunday the rain and wind continues to move eastwards across the country, with places like the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty potentially set to see the wettest weather.

“The best advice this weekend is to keep up with the latest forecasts at metservice.com,” says James.

The good news is that the weather is set to settle again after the weekend, as a ridge of higher pressure rebuilds across Aotearoa.

