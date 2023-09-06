Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Ecologist Cate Macinnis-Ng Recognised For Mentoring

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: AWIS

Plant ecophysiologist Associate Professor Cate Macinnis-Ng has been recognised for her mentoring of other women in science with this year’s Dell Award from the Association for Women in the Sciences (AWIS).

Awarded biennially by AWIS, the Dame Miriam Dell Award for Excellence in Science Mentoring recognises those who demonstrate outstanding mentoring efforts – beyond that expected of their paid role - to retain females in the sciences.

In addition to her role as Associate Professor of Ecology at Waipapa Tamata Rau The University of Auckland, Cate is also Chair of the Constituents’ Forum of the Royal Society Te Apārangi, and Past President of the New Zealand Ecological Society. Through both her paid and voluntary roles, Cate has demonstrated her passion for supporting, amongst others, women working in the sciences.

Cate’s research focuses on the impacts of climate change on forests and biodiversity. She graduated with a BSc (Honours) in Biological and Biomedical Sciences and a PhD in Plant Sciences from the University of Technology Sydney, where she worked until moving to New Zealand to work at the University of Auckland in 2010. She often shares her own parenting experiences and combining work with family life, which has led to her strong advocacy for mothers in science. She often presents on panels for students and early career researchers on combining research, academia and parenting, and regularly supports women transitioning through changes in work patterns based on their parenting pathway.

In her role at the Royal Society Te Apārangi, Cate is the Constituent Organisation representative on the Council and regularly raises issues of inclusion at Council meetings. She was instrumental in the development of a careers gap calculator, which is now used for applicants to determine their eligibility to apply for several Royal Society-managed funds, including Marsden Fund Fast-Start and Rutherford Discovery Fellowship funding. The career gap calculator provides a mechanism for researchers to determine their period of experience – which considers career gaps for instances such as parental leave or unemployment – which is particularly important for early career researchers where funding is dependent on the length of post-PhD experience.

As President of the New Zealand Ecological Society, Cate established a mentoring scheme, which has supported more than 50 early career mentees since it began in 2019. Originally intended for marginalised groups, including women, this scheme was extended to all members of the Society, building the idea that mentoring is for everyone.

Cate is a regular commentator on bias in academia, and has contributed to two publications on gender diversity – one exploring gender balance in universities in Aotearoa New Zealand and one describing approaches for addressing gender bias in forest research*.

“Cate is a notable ecology researcher, with an impressive list of publications and awards. However, what really stood out for the Dell Award Judges were the activities she’d undertaken in a voluntary capacity. Her nomination was also supported by a number of heartfelt stories provided by people she had mentored in some way during their career, often not as a direct manager but through chance conversations and meetings.

“Cate strongly demonstrates the essence of the Dell Award, the above and beyond support of women – the same spirit that Dame Miriam demonstrated up until her passing last year,” says Emma Timewell, National Co-Convenor of AWIS.

This year’s Dell award is the first to be awarded since the passing of Dame Miriam Dell in March 2022. AWIS wishes to acknowledge her advocacy of women throughout her career, and her support of AWIS as Patron.

The Dame Miriam Dell Award for Excellence in Science Mentoring was introduced in 2013 and is awarded on a biennial basis to someone who demonstrates outstanding mentoring efforts to retain females in science, mathematics or technology. Nominees can be from any part of the science system – including lecturers or supervisors at universities or other tertiary education organisations, or from commercial science-based organisations. They may have mentored, formally or informally, females at any stage in their career from tertiary education to the science workforce.

The Award is named for Dame Miriam Dell (1924-2022), Patron of AWIS, botanist, secondary school teacher and advocate for women’s advancement. Previous recipients are Judith O’Brien from the University of Auckland (2013), Dr Roslyn Kemp from the University of Otago (2015), Professor Vivien Kirk from the University of Auckland (2017), Professor Abigail Smith from the University of Otago (2019) and Di Tracey from NIWA (2021).

The Award was presented at the Celebration Dinner at the 19th International Conference of Women Engineers and Scientists (ICWES19), hosted by AWIS and Engineering New Zealand in Auckland this week. ICWES19 is a conference of the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists (INWES).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AWIS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, Peter Lehner of EarthJustice says this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 