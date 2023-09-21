Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nanogirl's Live Science Theatre Show Is Back In Aotearoa Witha Bang Following A Four-year Hiatus

Thursday, 21 September 2023
Press Release: Nanogirl

This November, get ready for a scientific extravaganza as Nanogirl Live! - the world’s only female-led live science show - returns to NZ theatres for the first time in four years. World famous for bringing science to life for all ages, the family-friendly, explosive shows will be performing in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch later on this year.

The action-packed show tells the story of Nanogirl (played by world-renowned science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson MNZM) and her epic plan to throw the ultimate birthday bash for her trusty lab assistant, Boris.

Being Nanogirl Live!, the party includes real explosions and implosions, fire, noise and a whole lot of science filled mess! Tailored for children aged 5-12, the incredible science and engineering feats on display will leave audiences of all ages in awe. Previous Nanogirl Live! performances have featured jet-pack rockets, giant airzookas, plasma cannons and even a live tornado!

Young scientists in the making will have the chance to join Nanogirl on stage to help with experiments during the show, and the optional VIP package will include a private behind-the-scenes performance, a goodie-filled tote bag, and quality time with Nanogirl and Boris to ask all those burning science questions after the show.

Nanogirl Labs’ mission is to help increase diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) by making educational opportunities accessible to as many people as possible. As part of this mission there will be a limited number of tickets available at just $11 each to support families that can’t stretch to the full ticket price in attending the show. These tickets are available using the code SCIENCE4ALL at the time of booking. All other tickets are set at child prices - adults pay no more to attend the show.

“STEM learning should be for everyone. Research shows that with greater diversity in our STEM fields, we are better equipped to solve some of the complex challenges of the future. At Nanogirl one of our missions is to help children from all backgrounds to have access to quality science education which is why we offer so many different accessibility options as part of our programs” says Dickinson.

To make further support available, there is also a 'Pay-it-Forward’ option, enabling those who are able to purchase a ticket - that ticket will then be gifted by Nanogirl Labs to their charity partners, enabling them to bring children in their care.

To help the impact of our tour go further than the theatre, Nanogirl provides free tickets to teachers to help increase their confidence and knowledge around teaching science in classrooms.

As always, there will be an accessibility Touch Tour for visually impaired children and every single attendee will have the opportunity to take a photo with and meet Nanogirl for free after the show.

“This is our first Nanogirl Live! tour of New Zealand since before the pandemic.” says Joe Davis, Founder & CEO of Nanogirl Labs. “Our team have been busy performing internationally over the last 18 months or so - we’re thrilled to be able to bring New Zealand families together for an unforgettable live science experience once again!”.

Tickets are available from 9am on Thursday 21st September. Visit nanogirllive.co.nz for the full touring schedule and more details.

