Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Nutanix Strengthens Cyber Resilience With Accelerated Ransomware Detection And Recovery

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to strengthen organisations’ cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data. These new features, available today in Nutanix Data Lens™ and Nutanix Unified Storage™ solutions, enable organisations to detect a threat, defend from further damage and begin a 1-click recovery process within 20 minutes of exposure. The features build on the strength of Nutanix Cloud Platform to protect and secure customers’ most sensitive data across clouds.

Ransomware is a top priority for CIOs and CISOs globally, yet 93% of organisations report they need to be better prepared according to the Enterprise Cloud Index. Speed of detection is more critical now that the average ransomware attack duration accelerated 94% as threat actors become more efficient at breaching, exfiltrating, and enacting a ransomware payload compromising data. Fast data recovery is also essential since recovery can typically take days or even weeks, and incomplete recovery can impact operations long after the attack is over.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Rapid detection and rapid recovery are two of the most critical elements in successful ransomware planning, yet remain a challenge for many organisations especially as they manage data across multiple clouds,” said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director with the Enterprise Strategy Group. “Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage, Nutanix Cloud Platform now provides a 20-min detection window and 1-click recovery, with cyber resilience integrated at the unstructured data layer to simplify cyber resilience while accelerating both detection and recovery.”

Nutanix Data Lens is a SaaS-based data security solution that helps proactively assess and mitigate unstructured data security and compliance risks by identifying anomalous activity and auditing user behavior. New capabilities include:

  • Ransomware Detection and Blocking within 20 Minutes: Fast detection combined with automated response helps quickly block attacks, thus minimising the overall impact of ransomware. This provides an extra layer of security to protect an organisation’s unstructured data, reducing data damage.
  • Ransomware 1-Click Recovery: Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage will identify the last known good snapshot and will automatically recover the share from the snapshot. Customers will have the option to leverage an automated recovery or a manual, guided recovery to quickly restore normal operations.
  • Permission Visibility and Risk Visualisation: This enables customers to better understand complex permission structures, audit configurations, and better assess risks. Ensuring data access is aligned to business needs is critical to minimise data loss, support regulatory compliance, and reduce the impact of attacks.

“Many organisations struggle with managing data protection across storage silos and clouds, especially when it comes to data governance and security,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management at Nutanix. “With these new ransomware detection and recovery features, the Nutanix Cloud Platform provides built-in ransomware protection, data visibility and automated data governance for Nutanix Files and Objects across clouds to simplify data protection and strengthen an organisation’s cyber resilience posture.”

Nutanix Data Lens Now Supports Nutanix Objects

Customers using object storage will now have the same intelligence understanding and forensics available across both Nutanix Files™ and Nutanix Objects™ solutions. The advanced auditing and forensic capabilities in Nutanix Data Lens now extend to Nutanix Objects. This enables customers to reduce security and regulatory risks and further simplifies their path to integrated data management across clouds.

These new capabilities build on the Nutanix Cloud Platform’s natively integrated networking and security across clouds. Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers built-in cyber resilience capabilities including automated platform hardening with 1-click data encryption, secure network policies, application microsegmentation, and ransomware data protections. This strengthens an organisation’s overall security posture for data and applications across on-premises, public clouds, and edge.

Nutanix customers shared:

  • "Understanding access to our data is very important for us to ensure data is secure, safe, and being used properly,” said Robert Pohjanen, IT Architect, LKAB. “Tools like Data Lens give us the insights we need to understand who is accessing our data, if it's appropriate access, or if there is an attempt to misuse or attack our data. The forensics and the new permissions and access risk views are important tools to keep our data safe from malicious users, or from threats such as ransomware."
  • "We suffered a ransomware attack, in which our entire legacy infrastructure and our backup were compromised,” said Brunno Amado da Silva Vieira, Senior IT Infrastructure Analyst, Unimed Belém Medical Work Cooperative. “Thanks to Nutanix technology, we were able to recover the most critical applications in a short time, to minimise the impact. Nutanix ended up saving everything, and made us decide that from then on, we will leave the legacy technology and migrate all workloads to Nutanix."

New features are currently available to customers. More information is available here.

Additional Resources:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nutanix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 