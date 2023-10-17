Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

The Eco-Friendly Home: How Leak Detection Fits Into Sustainable Living

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Fabric Digital

The conversation around sustainable living often circles topics like renewable energy, waste reduction, and ethical consumption. However, there's another key element that is sometimes overlooked: water conservation. Effective water leak management plays a pivotal role in shaping an eco-friendly home and contributing to broader sustainability goals. This report explores how leak detection methods are increasingly becoming a crucial part of sustainable living.

Water as a Finite Resource

Water might seem abundant, but it's a finite resource under pressure from population growth, industrialisation, and climate change. According to the United Nations, water scarcity already affects more than 40% of the global population. In this context, water leaks in the home are more than just a monetary concern; they're a direct contribution to a pressing global issue.

Smart Technology and Leak Detection

Smart home technology has come a long way in helping homeowners manage resources more efficiently. Smart water meters and sensors can detect even minor leaks in real-time, sending instant notifications to smartphones. This enables immediate action, reducing water waste and contributing to sustainable home management.

Everyday Practices

You don't need to invest in high-end technology to make a difference. Simple practices, such as regularly checking faucets, hose connections, and visible pipes can help catch leaks early. There are also dye tablets available for toilet tanks to identify slow leaks that are not visible to the naked eye. These low-tech methods are easily accessible and still contribute significantly to water conservation.

Water-Saving Appliances

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Modern appliances come with eco-friendly settings that not only use water more efficiently but are also designed to detect performance issues, including leaks. Upgrading to these appliances is an investment not just in your home, but also in a more sustainable future.

Holistic Sustainability

Water conservation fits into a larger framework of sustainable living. Reduced water usage means less energy required for heating and treating water, which, in turn, minimises your carbon footprint. Additionally, lower water usage means less strain on local water treatment facilities, resulting in broader community benefits.

Community and Social Responsibility

While individual action is vital, community engagement amplifies impact. Sharing knowledge and resources can make a big difference in local water conservation efforts. Some communities even offer incentives for homeowners to install water-saving features, highlighting the social importance of individual sustainability practices.

The Long-Term Benefits

Water conservation through leak management provides long-term benefits that go beyond the immediate cost savings on utility bills. Reduced water usage helps protect natural habitats and ensures that water remains a resource for future generations. The integration of water management into sustainability efforts underscores its role as a critical environmental responsibility.

Time to Act

The link between water conservation and sustainable living is undeniable. Whether through smart technology or conscious daily practices,

leak detection

and management are fundamental to creating an eco-friendly home. The stakes are high, not just for homeowners but for the planet. As the urgency for sustainable living grows, water leak management remains a vital, yet often overlooked, component of the discussion. It's not just about saving money; it's about saving the future.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fabric Digital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 