Intel Launches Intel Core 14th Gen Desktop Processors For Enthusiasts

Today, Intel launched the new Intel® Core™ 14th Generation desktop processor family, led by the Intel® Core™ i9-14900K. This latest-generation desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors at launch, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6 GHz of frequency right out of the box.

Additionally, the Intel® Core™ i7-14700K arrives with 20 cores and 28 threads thanks to four more Efficient-cores (E-cores) compared with the prior generation. And Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now features the new AI Assist feature, bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors1.

Why It Matters: The role of the CPU in gaming and creating has never been more important. Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors – powered by Intel’s advanced performance hybrid architecture – give PC enthusiasts the compute performance they need without compromising user workflow2.

At the top of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor stack, the i9-14900K – the world’s fastest desktop processor with 6 GHz speeds right out of the box – gives gamers the edge they need to stay on top3. And with 25% more cores in the i7-14700K, creators will enjoy significant performance gains in their multi-threaded workloads. Combined with the world’s best overclocking experience and compatibility with existing 600/700-series motherboards, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors deliver the computing power and performance enthusiasts require.

About the World’s Best Desktop Experience: With faster clock speeds up and down the processor stack – led by the flagship i9-14900K’s 6 GHz turbo frequencies – the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family powers the world’s best desktop experience for enthusiasts5.

Intel’s advanced performance hybrid architecture continues to deliver the compute performance enthusiasts demand in their day-to-day workflows:

The Ultimate Gaming Platform: Intel Core 14th Gen processors power an immersive gaming experience with up to 23% gaming performance uplift compared to leading competitor processors, while new gaming-focused features like Intel® Application Optimization (APO) ensure better-than-ever application threading alongside existing Intel® Thread Director application thread scheduling6,7.

Intel Core 14th Gen processors power an immersive gaming experience with up to 23% gaming performance uplift compared to leading competitor processors, while new gaming-focused features like Intel® Application Optimization (APO) ensure better-than-ever application threading alongside existing Intel® Thread Director application thread scheduling6,7. Continued Overclocking Leadership: Intel Core 14th Gen unlocked processors continue to offer an unparalleled overclocking experience for everyone – from experts to beginners2. Latest-generation unlocked desktop processors now include the new Intel® XTU AI Assist feature for AI guided overclocking, as well as support for DDR5 XMP speeds well beyond 8,000 megatransfers/second (MT/S).

Intel Core 14th Gen unlocked processors continue to offer an unparalleled overclocking experience for everyone – from experts to beginners2. Latest-generation unlocked desktop processors now include the new Intel® XTU AI Assist feature for AI guided overclocking, as well as support for DDR5 XMP speeds well beyond 8,000 megatransfers/second (MT/S). Best-in-Class Connectivity: Intel’s latest desktop processor family comes equipped with integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® 5.3, as well as discrete support for new Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Additionally, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors include support for Thunderbolt™ 4 as well as upcoming Thunderbolt 5 wired connectivity – supporting up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth8

Intel’s latest desktop processor family comes equipped with integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth® 5.3, as well as discrete support for new Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Additionally, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors include support for Thunderbolt™ 4 as well as upcoming Thunderbolt 5 wired connectivity – supporting up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth8 Compatibility with 600/700-series Chipsets: Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors remain compatible with both Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets, giving enthusiasts the ability to easily upgrade their existing systems and enjoy latest-generation gaming and creator performance.

When It is Available: Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors will be available at retail outlets and via OEM partner systems starting Oct. 17, 2023.

The Small Print:

1 As of October 2023, AI Assist is supported on certain Intel Core 14th gen unlocked SKUs. For more details on SKU support, see Intel® XTU download page.

2 Performance hybrid architecture combines two core microarchitectures, Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores), on a single processor die first introduced on 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Select 12th Gen and newer Intel Core processors do not have performance hybrid architecture, only P-cores or E-cores, and may have the same cache size. See ark.intel.com for SKU details, including cache size and core frequency.

3 At 6.0 GHz Max Turbo Frequency, Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900K is the fastest desktop processor at volume. Testing as of October 2023.

4 Based on enhanced overclocking ability enabled by Intel's comprehensive tools and unique architectural tuning capabilities of unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen processors. Overclocking may void warranty or affect system health. Learn more at www.intel.com/overclocking. Results may vary. For details, see intel.com/overclocking.

5 Based on the performance (as of October 2023) and other attributes of Intel Core 14th Gen processors that combine to form the best overall desktop experience. These include: Fast speeds: up to Max Turbo Frequency of 6GHz – the highest for any desktop processor at volume; see ark.intel.com for details. Strong processor performance across a collection of benchmarks and real-world gaming, productivity and content creation workloads, including in relation to prior generation (13th Gen Intel® Core™) and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processors. New and improved tuning and optimization features. Broad memory support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules. Support for best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity, including discrete Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) support. Intel’s unparalleled approach to security like security assurance programs founded on security by design principles, transparency and disclosure of vulnerabilities and a robust Intel Platform Update process, an esteemed bug bounty program as well as internal research through red teams and more. Breadth of price and performance options available in Intel Core 14th Gen family. Extensive open ecosystem enablement (e.g., OEMs, ODMs, OSs, ISVs, etc.) Testing as of Oct. 1, 2023.

6 Up to 23% more FPS gain vs. competition as measured by Starfield on Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. For all workload and configuration see www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex. Results may vary.

7 Intel® Application Optimization is a policy within Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology that optimizes performance on select games, with the required configurations on select Intel Core 14th Gen processors.

8 Support for best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity, including discrete Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) support. 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E operation requires use of Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) products in conjunction with operating systems and routers/APs/gateways that support Wi-Fi 6E, together with regional spectrum allocation and required regulatory certifications. Visit www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex (connectivity) for details. Wi-Fi 7 operation requires use of Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) products in conjunction with operating systems and routers/APs/gateways that support Wi-Fi 7. Discrete Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 (Maple Ridge) is only validated and supported from Intel® 600 and 700 Series Chipset PCIe lanes.

© Scoop Media

