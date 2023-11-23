Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

CORE POWER Wins Innovative Technology Award At Global Bulk Industry Event

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: CorePower

London, November 22, 2023

CORE POWER, the global pioneer in nuclear technology for the maritime sector, has won the coveted Innovative Technology (Marine) category at the prestigious International Bulk Journal Awards in recognition of its leading role in bringing game-changing solutions to shipping.

More than 500 shipping leaders from around the world gathered for a glittering gala event to celebrate the annual IBJ Awards in London on 20 November 2023, where a CORE POWER team accepted the trophy.

A panel of judges selected CORE POWER from the shortlist of nominees, citing the company’s work to bring innovative nuclear technology to the maritime market that is backed by shipping industry investment, supported by a financially strong consortium, and by the US Department of Energy.

CORE POWER has raised US$100 million, providing the company’s share in a programme to build a prototype proof-of-concept reactor. The funding is to build the world's first molten chloride fast reactor which will change the way that nuclear power works, and with it potentially the way that maritime works by giving shipping access to a safe, emission free and incredibly energy dense source of power.

CORE POWER’s initial aim is for shipyard-manufactured floating nuclear power plants that would produce green fuels derived from hydrogen through electrolysis of desalinated seawater. They could be anchored offshore close to key bunkering ports to provide local and affordable green fuel production.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mikal Bøe, CEO and Chairman of CORE POWER said: “We have come a very long way, and thanks to the incredible support we have had from the shipping industry we are turning our vision into reality. This award is testament to the growing acceptance that the global maritime industry needs nuclear for shipping to meet decarbonisation goals.”

About CORE POWER

CORE POWER is a US- and UK- based company formed in 2018 to build marine- appropriate reactor plants and the market for new nuclear in maritime. With over 60 key strategic shareholders from the global marine industry, and a fast-growing client base of shipyards, ship operators, trading houses and energy companies, CORE POWER is a leading provider of floating nuclear energy solutions. CORE POWER actively participates in the work required to modernize marine and nuclear regulations to pave the way for floating nuclear to take its rightful place as a key pillar of sustainable energy security and build a competitive, true -zero- emission power system for the future of global trade. To learn more about CORE POWER please visit: https://corepower.energy.

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CorePower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 