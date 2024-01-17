Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Revolutionary Fat Freezing Treatment Can Remove Up To 30% Of Fat In One Session

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: Shape Studio

Now that summer is here, many of us regret not getting in shape before heading to the beach. Yet according to Jorgi Lee, Managing Director of Shape Studio in Tauranga, it's not too late. In fact, their revolutionary fat freezing treatment can permanently remove up to 30% of fat cells in just one session.

Known scientifically as Cryolipolysis, this innovative technique uses controlled cooling to target and eliminate stubborn fat cells. And the results are truly remarkable. Just take a look at the before and after fat freezing photos of satisfied clients who have undergone the treatment.

But how does it work? Well, fat cells are more susceptible to changes in temperature compared to other types of body tissue. By precisely cooling these cells, CoolTech triggers a process called apoptosis, or controlled cell death. This natural process gradually eliminates the stubborn fat through the body's lymphatic system.

The idea for this groundbreaking treatment came from a father-daughter duo, Mike Jansen and Jorgi Lee. Mike's initial research involved strapping ice packs and frozen peas to his abdomen in an attempt to reduce fat. While the theory was there, the practice needed some fine-tuning. It was Mike's determination that inspired Jorgi to delve deeper into the technique of Cryolipolysis, leading them to purchase the world-renowned CoolTech device for permanent fat reduction.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Jorgi Lee, Managing Director of Shape Studio, says, "We understand the struggle to get rid of stubborn fat, especially in time for summer or a special occasion. That's why we're excited to offer our clients a safe and effective solution with our fat freezing treatment.”


Shape Studio is a non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic In Tauranga that is renowned for its cutting edge technology and solutions. They are always on the cusp of what is new and scientifically proven and have recently launched O-Shot® for Women to help them achieve stronger orgasms, improve lubrication, and heighten sensitivity. Jorgi and her team are committed to bringing powerful, safe and effective treatments to the Bay of Plenty. To learn more about their non surgical fat removal and cosmetic treatments contact their team.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shape Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 