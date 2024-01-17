Revolutionary Fat Freezing Treatment Can Remove Up To 30% Of Fat In One Session

Now that summer is here, many of us regret not getting in shape before heading to the beach. Yet according to Jorgi Lee, Managing Director of Shape Studio in Tauranga, it's not too late. In fact, their revolutionary fat freezing treatment can permanently remove up to 30% of fat cells in just one session.

Known scientifically as Cryolipolysis, this innovative technique uses controlled cooling to target and eliminate stubborn fat cells. And the results are truly remarkable. Just take a look at the before and after fat freezing photos of satisfied clients who have undergone the treatment.

But how does it work? Well, fat cells are more susceptible to changes in temperature compared to other types of body tissue. By precisely cooling these cells, CoolTech triggers a process called apoptosis, or controlled cell death. This natural process gradually eliminates the stubborn fat through the body's lymphatic system.

The idea for this groundbreaking treatment came from a father-daughter duo, Mike Jansen and Jorgi Lee. Mike's initial research involved strapping ice packs and frozen peas to his abdomen in an attempt to reduce fat. While the theory was there, the practice needed some fine-tuning. It was Mike's determination that inspired Jorgi to delve deeper into the technique of Cryolipolysis, leading them to purchase the world-renowned CoolTech device for permanent fat reduction.

Jorgi Lee, Managing Director of Shape Studio, says, "We understand the struggle to get rid of stubborn fat, especially in time for summer or a special occasion. That's why we're excited to offer our clients a safe and effective solution with our fat freezing treatment.”



Shape Studio is a non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic In Tauranga that is renowned for its cutting edge technology and solutions. They are always on the cusp of what is new and scientifically proven and have recently launched O-Shot® for Women to help them achieve stronger orgasms, improve lubrication, and heighten sensitivity. Jorgi and her team are committed to bringing powerful, safe and effective treatments to the Bay of Plenty. To learn more about their non surgical fat removal and cosmetic treatments contact their team.

