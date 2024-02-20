Come, Make A Difference - In Antarctica!

Antarctica New Zealand is looking for adventurous individuals to join the prestigious team supporting Antarctic research at Scott Base and beyond for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Scott Base: Photo by Anthony Powell

With a legacy dating back to 1957, Scott Base serves as the cornerstone of New Zealand's presence in Antarctica, offering a rare chance to contribute to groundbreaking scientific endeavors amidst one of the world's most breathtaking yet challenging environments.

Antarctica New Zealand's Chief Executive Sarah Williamson says the work undertaken in Antarctica has never been more vital. The dedicated crew at Scott Base plays a pivotal role in supporting scientific research that informs global responses to climate change.

“We are seeking individuals who are eager to immerse themselves in this unique environment and provide invaluable support to our scientists. Joining the Scott Base team means becoming an integral part of that work,” she said.

“Antarctica New Zealand strives to ensure that Antarctica and the Southern Ocean are valued, protected and understood. We’re committed to facilitating world-class scientific research and environmental conservation efforts in this globally significant region,” she said.

Scott Base offers an opportunity for a hardworking, down-to-earth team to make a difference, with every role contributing to keeping the research station and life support systems running.

Antarctica New Zealand General Manager for People, Megan Nicholl, says the job opportunities are on Antarctica New Zealand’s website. Applications for the 2024/25 season will close on 17 March.

“We’re looking to recruit a crew of up to 40, encompassing a full range of positions including chef, domestic staff, medic, base engineers (power and water), carpenter, electrician, mechanic, technical support, traverse and field camp roles, field support, and field training instructors.

"These positions are crucial for the smooth operation of Scott Base and supporting our scientific research efforts. We encourage individuals with the necessary skills and passion for Antarctica to consider applying," she says.

The fixed-term roles typically require a commitment from August 2024 to February 2025. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit Antarctica New Zealand's Jobs page for detailed information, application procedures, and insights into life at Scott Base. Additional roles may be announced in the coming months, and expressions of interest are welcome throughout the year.

For further information and to apply, visit Antarctica New Zealand's Jobs page.

Attached photo: Scott Base 2023/24 Season Credit: Anthony Powell, Antarctica New Zealand

Note to Editors:

Antarctica New Zealand:

Antarctica New Zealand is the government agency responsible for carrying out New Zealand's activities in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. We support world-leading science, environmental protection, and sustainable management of the region.

Scott Base:

Established in 1957, Scott Base serves as New Zealand's primary research station in Antarctica. Situated on Ross Island, it provides logistical support for scientific research across the continent and plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of Antarctica's unique ecosystems and climate dynamics.

