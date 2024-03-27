More Than Half Of Highly Erodible Land Located In The North Island In 2022

Sixty percent of Aotearoa New Zealand’s highly erodible land was in the North Island in 2022, according to data released by Stats NZ today. This is despite the North Island comprising only 43 percent of New Zealand's total land area.

“New Zealand experiences high levels of soil erosion due to steep terrain, high rainfall, and earthquakes,” environment and agricultural statistics senior manager Stuart Jones said.

Findings are consistent with those reported in 2019, although they are based on higher resolution data to 2022.

Soil erosion can impact land productivity, water quality, the natural shape of the land, and infrastructure.

Stats NZ has updated its highly erodible land and estimated long-term soil erosion environmental indicators to the end of 2022, using modelled data from Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research. The indicators show long-term soil erosion levels, and the amount of land at risk of landslide, earthflow erosion, and gully erosion.

Stats NZ also published its marine non-indigenous species environmental indicator today, where 73 additional non-indigenous species were detected in Aotearoa New Zealand waters since the 2009 national review. Forty-four of these are populations established between 2010 and 2022.

