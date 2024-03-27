Wind And Rain More Likely Across North Island This Long Weekend

MetService is predicting the South Island to have sunnier weather across the long weekend compared to the North Island. However, they will not be immune to the cold temperatures which will be felt nationwide in the first half of Easter weekend.

Leading into Easter weekend the country will be affected by unsettled weather approaching from the southwest. Blustery winds and showery weather will be on the cards for many people heading away to their Easter destination on Thursday. A few snow showers are forecast about the summit of the Crown Range Road during the second half of Thursday.

It'll be an especially cold Good Friday across New Zealand as southerly winds sweep across the country. The forecast top temperatures in Christchurch and Wellington are a mere 13°C and 14°C respectively and even Aucklanders will be feeling the chill with a high of just 18°C in the city of sails. After a cold day, temperatures overnight will be down to single figures across most of New Zealand, down to 9°C for parts of Auckland. Generally, the temperatures are on the rise as the weekend progresses.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: "While the Easter weekend for the South Island will see plenty of fine, dry weather - for the North Island it will be a wetter, windier story."

Areas surrounding the East Cape, North Island look to bear the brunt of the wet and windy weather, especially on Saturday and Sunday but most of the North Island will see rain at times during the long weekend. A slow-moving area of low pressure forming off East Cape is likely to bring a wet weekend to Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay. While the low pressure stays nearby through the weekend it will feed rain onto the east coast of the North Island with the potential for some periods of heavy rain. Strong winds will surround the low pressure, causing blustery conditions to be forecast around eastern and central regions of the North Island, especially on Saturday.

The majority of the South Island is in for a relatively settled bout of weather across the long weekend. This should make for prime conditions for those attending Warbirds over Wanaka with Saturday and Sunday looking like the better days.

Those returning home on Monday will be in for clearer weather but those traveling around eastern parts of the North Island should take extra care as the rain and wind throughout the weekend could bring a bit of debris to the roads.

"Whether you are camping or staying at home, check in with the weather forecast this weekend to make sure you don't get caught out - particularly if you're in a tent as it's going to be a cold start on Saturday morning," Ferris advises.

