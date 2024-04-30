Gebrüder Weiss Supports A Month-long Scientific Expedition - "The Greenland Project" Climate Expedition

Traversing the ice sheet: three members of the international team, supported by Gebrüder Weiss, on their month-long expedition across Greenland. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Niklas Marc Heinecke)

Logistics company provides transport modes and equipment for a month-long scientific expedition in which international researchers hope to gain new insights into glacier melting in Greenland

Lauterach / Kangerlussuaq, April 29, 2024. Greenland has been the focus of climate research for many years because, as one of the largest ice regions in the world, the island is sensitive to climate change. This means Greenland is a particularly interesting place for scientists. With this in mind, an international team of researchers including two scientists, a medical doctor, and a photographer is setting off on foot on a special mission on April 29 to measure the thickness of its ice sheet at key intervals. Transport modes and equipment for this unique and sustainable expedition is supported by the international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss.

“As one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, we also see it as our duty to support selected research initiatives such as the Greenland Project. The purpose of the expedition is to gain insights into climate change that will help us make smart decisions for our future,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Specifically, the research team has set out to cross Greenland roughly following the 70th parallel north, which connects the village of Kangerlussuaq on the west coast with the city of Isortoq on the east coast. The density of the ice sheet will be measured at regular intervals to obtain measurements for comparison with earlier ones taken along this route. The project team will cover a total of 600 kilometers (373 miles) on skis, each with a sled in tow.

“As our research essentially focuses on the climate and glacier melt, we feel it is important for it to be as climate-neutral as possible. Conducting an expedition on foot into this fragile ecosystem enables the measurements to be taken in a much more environmentally friendly way than would be possible by helicopter, and with a greater degree of accuracy than would be possible by satellite,” emphasizes Niklas Marc Heinecke, photographer, and co-founder of ’The Greenland Project’. “We can rely on dependable equipment in this inhospitable environment thanks to the support of Gebrüder Weiss.”

The results of the expedition, which will be analyzed in more detail at the University of Sunshine Coast in Australia, hold global significance. They will be shared with researchers from all over the world, contributing to our collective understanding of climate change. The aim of the month-long expedition is to gain valuable insights into the connections between the temperature fluctuations in Greenland in recent decades and the further effects on the global climate.

Gebrüder Weiss will use its social media channels in the coming months to provide ongoing updates about the project, from impressive pictures from Greenland to exciting research findings. These channels also provide information on all the other innovative mobility projects supported by the logistics company. Most recently, Gebrüder Weiss transported the equipment for the Mars Analog Mission AMADEE-24 of the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) to Armenia.

© Scoop Media

