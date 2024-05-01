Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bragato Research Institute Appoints New CEO

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Bragato Research Institute

Bragato Research Institute (BRI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Juliet Ansell as CEO. In announcing the appointment, Chair Mark Gilbert says, “Juliet is a skilled science leader, bringing a wealth of experience in research and innovation to lead BRI in its next phase of accelerating research and innovation for the New Zealand wine industry.”

Juliet comes to BRI from her current role as Head of Core and Resilience Innovation at Zespri. Juliet says, “I am excited to take on this new role and to bring my experience in science and innovation to grow the future of the wine industry.”

Dr Juliet Ansell

Juliet trained at Kings College London and has a PhD from Oxford University. She has lived and worked as a scientist in the UK, Tanzania, The Gambia, and Australia before taking up a role at Plant & Food Research in New Zealand. In that role, Juliet led major research programmes with government and industry support involving lab-based research and human clinical trial work. She was seconded to Zespri in 2014 as Innovation Leader, initially working on human health and nutrition, delivering scientific substantiation of health communications and claims to marketing, before taking up the role of Head of Core and Resilience Innovation. She has been an elected member of the Executive Council of AgriTechNZ representing Major Corporates.

Juliet will be relocating to Marlborough for the role, with her appointment effective from 15 July 2024. She says she is looking forward to working with the wine industry, making new connections, meeting new people, and getting to spend more time in Marlborough and other wine regions of New Zealand.

