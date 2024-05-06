Introducing The Future Of Productivity: Dynabook Portege X40L-M

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, the laptop experts, have unveiled the Portege X40L-M, setting a new benchmark for productivity, mobility and visual excellence.

Boasting an expansive 16:10 display aspect ratio for a more immersive viewing experience, paired with the latest Intel© Core™ Ultra Processor (H28), Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, alongside the integrated Microsoft Copilot key², the Portege X40L-M empowers users to achieve more with this technologically advanced device.

As the lightest premium 14-inch laptop ever crafted by Dynabook, the Portégé X40L-M is packed with the latest technology, including the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. These processors are engineered with a hybrid architecture CPU, an integrated Intel® Arc™ GPU and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), delivering unparalleled AI performance.

Capable of intelligently allocating tasks and AI workloads to the most suitable processor, these processors elevate productivity to new heights in today’s AI driven business landscape, while optimising performance and battery life.

Tailored for maximum operational efficiency, the Portégé X40L-M comes standard with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, offering a seamless computing experience with enhanced productivity features, intuitive navigation and robust security.

The Portégé X40L-M also introduces Copilot integration, an innovative AI-powered assistant from Microsoft. Activated by the dedicated Copilot key, this feature enhances creativity, streamlines workflows and fosters collaboration through intelligent suggestions, task automation and seamless communication among team members, empowering users to work smarter and more efficiently than ever before.

Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ, "We are excited to introduce the Portege X40L-M to the market. This laptop embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional technology that enhances productivity and meets the evolving needs of our customers. With its striking 16:10 display aspect ratio and powerful features, the Portege X40L-M is a compelling addition to our product lineup, offering users easy access to AI with the integrated Copilot key."

Crafted to meet the demands of modern professionals, the Dynabook Portege X40L-M offers unparalleled portability, weighing in at just 1.05kg(1). Its sleek and lightweight design makes it the perfect companion for on the go productivity, wherever work takes you.

Key Features of the Dynabook Portege X40L-M include:

Latest Intel Core Ultra Processor (H28)

Intel Arc Graphics for Enhanced Visual Performance

Integrated Microsoft Copilot key(2)

Expansive Viewing Area with 16:10 Display Aspect Ratio

Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Memory for Seamless Multitasking

Up to 2TB SSD Storage for Ample File Storage

Lightweight Design, Weighing from just 1.05kg1

Pricing: Starting from $2450 NZD RRP inc. GST.

Availability: The Portege X40L-M Non vPro model will be available in May 2024.

For more information about the Portege X40L-M and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook's website.

