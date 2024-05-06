Release Of Gallagher Security’s Command Centre V9.10 Unlocks New Era Of Security Tech

HAMILTON, NZ - Gallagher Security today announced the latest release of their award-winning security site management software, Command Centre v9.10, marking a significant evolution for the security platform trusted to protect some of the world’s most critical sites.

Mark Junge, Chief Executive at Gallagher Security explains, “Customers and Channel Partners of Gallagher who take advantage of this upgrade will benefit from a fast-evolving ecosystem of Gallagher Security technology that sets them up for the future.”

Digital wallet solutions further expand Command Centre’s credential capabilities, offering a seamless access experience and leveraging native technologies within ever-present smartphones, while automatic configuration for Gallagher’s next generation Controller 7000 offers streamlined upgrades and enhanced cyber protection.

“The beauty of upgrading to Command Centre v9.10 is the total solution benefit that can be realised by our customers. It unlocks Command Centre Web subscription-based licenses where Cardholder Administrators can be swiftly and easily updated in the cloud. It also realizes the value of HBUS devices for improved speed, data protection, and automated scalability,” adds Mark.

Enhancements to the customer experience are also delivered via digital wallet solutions. Command Centre v9.10 supports employee badges in Apple Wallet for a quick, intuitive, and simple access experience at Gallagher readers for users of iPhones and Apple Watches. Businesses can quickly and painlessly issue access credentials to their employees with in-app provisioning via Gallagher’s Mobile Connect App.

An integration with Transact delivers university campuses a mobile-centric student experience that streamlines access and administration with integrated payments, campus ID, and commerce solutions.

Mark summarises: “With our firm focus on the best quality hardware today that provides a pathway to the best tech developments of tomorrow, our customers can be sure their investment in Gallagher Security is safe.”

