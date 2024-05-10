Changes To Electricity Market Required To Address Power Cut Concerns

A New Zealand energy expert is calling for stronger incentives for smart energy devices in order to reduce the likelihood of power cuts.

Evnex Founder and CEO Ed Harvey says a considerable part of the problem facing the system is about when New Zealanders are using power, rather than insufficient generation.

Evnex Founder and CEO Ed Harvey (photo supplied)

“Though we will continue to need more generation, a key factor in tackling energy shortages lies in reshaping consumer behaviour," said Harvey. “This will be increasingly important as our electricity supply becomes more variable as we move towards being 100% renewable”.

“We don't currently have compelling incentives for people to change the timing of when they use electricity. Changes to the electricity market would provide consumers with tangible reasons to shift their electricity usage habits and avoid the system struggling at peak times.”

Harvey is calling for better consumer incentives to encourage the avoidance of energy usage during peak periods.

“Better time of use pricing would help to encourage consumers to adjust their usage patterns and alleviate strain during peak periods.”

“This would also encourage more investment in things like home batteries and technologies like smart electric vehicle chargers which automatically schedule charging outside of peak periods. Right now, there's not enough of a reason for people to invest in these smart technologies which are becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world.”

Evnex was founded in Christchurch in 2014 and has chargers in more than 5,000 New Zealand homes and businesses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

