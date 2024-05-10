Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Changes To Electricity Market Required To Address Power Cut Concerns

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Evnex

A New Zealand energy expert is calling for stronger incentives for smart energy devices in order to reduce the likelihood of power cuts.

Evnex Founder and CEO Ed Harvey says a considerable part of the problem facing the system is about when New Zealanders are using power, rather than insufficient generation.

Evnex Founder and CEO Ed Harvey (photo supplied)

“Though we will continue to need more generation, a key factor in tackling energy shortages lies in reshaping consumer behaviour," said Harvey. “This will be increasingly important as our electricity supply becomes more variable as we move towards being 100% renewable”.

“We don't currently have compelling incentives for people to change the timing of when they use electricity. Changes to the electricity market would provide consumers with tangible reasons to shift their electricity usage habits and avoid the system struggling at peak times.”

Harvey is calling for better consumer incentives to encourage the avoidance of energy usage during peak periods.

“Better time of use pricing would help to encourage consumers to adjust their usage patterns and alleviate strain during peak periods.”

“This would also encourage more investment in things like home batteries and technologies like smart electric vehicle chargers which automatically schedule charging outside of peak periods. Right now, there's not enough of a reason for people to invest in these smart technologies which are becoming increasingly popular in other parts of the world.”

Evnex was founded in Christchurch in 2014 and has chargers in more than 5,000 New Zealand homes and businesses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Evnex on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 