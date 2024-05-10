Medtech Global Launches Fully Automated Payment Solution To Ease General Practice Burden

Medtech is always looking to develop solutions that solve problems for its customers, and one of the key pain points for -General Practice is payments.

General practice administration staff spend far too much time chasing outstanding money, correcting invoicing errors or trying to reconcile what has already been paid.

Problems solved

Medtech Medeor® solves this problem by integrating all transactions into one automated payment solution in Medtech Evolution and provides General Practices with an end-to-end platform for invoicing and debt collection.

The innovative payment solution eliminates manual reconciliation, giving practices full visibility of all transactions in real-time, in one place. Medeor® is the only payment service to automate the link between payments received in the Evolution PMS and the corresponding bank settlement.

Medtech chief executive Geoffrey Sayer says his passion is saving time and reducing the burden of paperwork for GPs and practices.

“Medeor® gives time back to practices and when you free up time, people can provide better care, or even go home earlier,” he says.

End-to-end solution

Medtech chief information officer Mark Smith says it was imperative when introducing this new solution that they work with trusted, credible partners.

Medeor® utilises fully integrated Point of Sale (POS) terminals from Smartpay and is powered by the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ).

Joe Rastrick, head of paytech and emerging payments at BNZ, says both health and technology have been identified as growth sectors by the bank.

“Our support for this innovation is about creating simpler and easier payment solutions for GPs and healthcare professionals to allow them to focus on what they do best, which is looking after people,” he says.

“Our role is to provide the rails and the support behind the POS terminals and integrate that to create one seamless solution for the underlying customers.”

Saving stress and time

Medtech estimates time savings of around 250 staff hours a year for an average GP practice using Medeor®.

Island Bay Medical Centre in Wellington implemented Pay by Link in 2022 and became a Beta tester of Medeor® Point of Sale in early 2024.

GP Richard Medlicott says the end-to-end flow is the “secret sauce” of the automated solution and saves a huge amount of time for reception staff who have better things to be doing than reconciling invoices and payments.

“Clearly computers are much better at doing that and for GPs who do not have a practice manager and are doing their own reconciliation, that will be huge,” he says.

“As a software provider you want to listen to your customers, find out what they want, be clear eyed about what you want to achieve and go out and do it, and this is a really clever system.”

Darlene Natoli, practice manager at Island Bay Medical, says sending out monthly statements was previously a very slow and expensive process. These often had to be printed and posted at a cost of $1500 a month, but this is down to around $200 - $250 now that these are primarily sent via text and email.

Pay by Link means patients receive a secure link by either text or email and they can pay these in full or make a part payment.

“Sometimes it would take me four hours just to do the accounts so this has made a huge difference,” Natoli says.

“Medeor® has also greatly reduced our stress and 30-60 minutes a day in reconciling EFTPOS transactions as these are now automated, so there are no mistakes.”

Into the future

Smith says the development of the Medeor® POS terminals has been a two-year journey to ensure the experience for both practices and patients is seamless and sensitive to their needs.

Sayer says the problems and friction that Medeor solves are not unique to GP practices and Medeor has been built so that other software vendors working in health can integrate it into their system.

“We are already are working with Toniq, New Zealand’s largest used pharmacy software to integrate. We also expect to expand into New Zealand allied health and hospital systems based on conversations to date,” he says.

Medtech will also be launching Medeor® into the Australian market.

Benefits of Medtech Medeor®

Reduce admin time with automated accounting tasks

Automate settlements linking Evolution and bank statements

Automatically include surcharges in transactions, refunds and reconciliations

Offer in-person payment with EFTPOS, credit card or PayWave

Issue refunds easily and never miss a payment

Send bulk payment reminders to patients or whānau to settle debt

Send a link or text to patients to pre-pay or part-pay any outstanding invoice from their device.

Full settlement visibility showing every transaction

