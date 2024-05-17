Every Country’s Most Popular Cruise Destination Revealed

New research from travel insurance provider AllClear reveals the most popular cruising destinations in different countries around the world

A cruise across the Caribbean is the most searched for worldwide, with Mexico, South Africa and the UK all placing it on their most-wanted list

The study also revealed that an Antarctic sailing adventure is the top cruise Kiwis want to embark on, followed by Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises

The research also revealed that 66% of people are seriously considering a cruise for their next holiday

Cruise Travel Insurance specialists at AllClear have unveiled the world’s current dream cruising destinations, with the tropical Caribbean topping the wish lists of 44 different countries around the globe.

Whether you want to hop around many different sun-soaked Mediterranean countries without worrying about packing and unpacking in each new country, or spot polar bears in Arctic waters while eating breakfast, cruises are undoubtedly one of the most comfortable ways to see the world.

AllClear analysed the average monthly searches of over 100 popular cruising destinations, to discover which cruising routes are the most sought-after in each country around the world.

Top 15 Most Searched Cruises in The World

The Caribbean is the most sought-after cruising destination of the year. With tropical beaches in the Bahamas and the sandy shores of the Cayman Islands often part of the itinerary, Caribbean cruises clocked up over 2.8 million searches in the last year alone – placing this sun-filled destination firmly in first place.

Mediterranean cruises are the second most sought-after, with 2.1 million searches made for the cruises sailing around the European sea within the last 12 months. With key stops often including historic cities like Rome and Athens, setting sail here offers travellers the perfect blend of culture, history, and seaside bliss.

Completing the top three most popular cruises worldwide is an Alaskan cruise across frosty glaciers where bears, whales and other creatures can be spotted while on board. Other notable cruises in the rankings include sailing across the stunning Norwegian Fjords and experiencing a slice of southern American comfort with a Mississippi River cruise.

Rank Cruise Destination/Type No. of searches (Apr ‘23 – Mar ‘24) 1 Caribbean Cruise 2,824,180 2 Mediterranean Cruise 2,146,670 3 Alaska Cruise 1,804,940 4 Nile River Cruise 1,025,830 5 Antarctica Cruise 969,670 6 Seine River Cruise 695,040 7 Norwegian Fjords Cruise 674,230 8 Danube River Cruise 548,840 9 Mississippi River Cruise 462,580 10 Hawaii Cruise 454,670 11 Around The World Cruises 424,920 12 Rhine River Cruise 416,320 13 Greek Isles Cruise 409,470 14 Douro River Cruise 363,060 15 Panama Canal Cruise 342,420

Where The World Wants To Cruise

As cruising experiences see a boost in popularity, every country shows its own unique set of preferences on where to sail. In South Korea and New Zealand, an Antarctica cruise offering a look at icy landscapes, colossal icebergs, and up-close penguins and seals gathers more searches than any other. While people in Germany, Italy, and Czech Republic, want to explore the ancient temples and pharaohs' tombs of the Nile River more than anywhere else.

The tropical relaxation of the Maldives is top of mind for those in Morocco and the UAE, where crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and plenty of exciting water sports all attract tourists looking to jump on a ship for their next holiday. But not everyone can easily select just one country to visit, such is the case in Japan, where ‘Around The World’ cruises pique their attention the most.

Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at AllClear, shares: “It’s fascinating to see the number of travellers eager to set sail on unforgettable journeys around the world’s oceans, seas, and rivers. From the beautiful islands of Greece to chilly Antarctica, it’s been fantastic to see such a rise in interest in cruising holidays taking place all over the world in recent years.

