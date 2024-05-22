Quarterly Insights Into AI’s Impact On Productivity

The AI Forum has launched a new quarterly survey to gather data on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on productivity in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, understanding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on productivity is more crucial than ever,” says the AI Forum’s executive director, Madeline Newman.

“Good data helps us to see where and how Aotearoa New Zealand is using AI, where the opportunities are and where help might be needed.”

“We’re launching a quarterly survey focused directly on the impact AI is having on productivity in Aotearoa New Zealand. This survey will provide key insights about how AI is currently being used.”

“Currently, there is no equivalent data being collected in New Zealand. This research will measure the impact of AI on productivity at quarterly intervals, enabling us to track annual trend lines.”

The initiative aims to identify how AI is being used, uncover opportunities and pinpoint areas needing support. Partnering with Callaghan Innovation and the Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, the AI Forum will provide freely available research reports. This research is aligned to the Forum’s AI Blueprint Working Group and is intended to help inform evolving AI strategy conversations and activities.

The first survey is now open and participation from businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand, whether they are using AI or not, is encouraged to help harness the power of AI to enable a prosperous, inclusive and equitable future Aotearoa. Survey closes 21 June.

© Scoop Media

