Dr Jane Goodall's Coming To Wellington

If you haven’t already heard, we’re thrilled to share the news that Dr Jane Goodall’s coming to Wellington this June!

Dr Goodall is spending the months of May and June touring Australia and New Zealand and is speaking at the Wellington Opera House on Wednesday 12th of June. The journey has been named ‘Dr Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope Tour’ in line with her role as the United Nations Messenger of Peace.

Karen Fifield MNZM, our Chief Executive and the President of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, will present as a guest speaker. Those who attend the Wellington event will see Dr Goodall deliver a presentation and lecture followed by an audience Q & A segment and a fireside conversation with Karen Fifield.

Dr Goodall is one of the world’s foremost experts on Chimpanzees. Her studies have been underway since 1960 and she was the first person to make the groundbreaking discovery that humans are not the only species to make and modify tools. To this day, her work remains one of the longest longitudinal studies of any species on earth.

Te Nukauo Wellington Zoo has a long-standing relationship with Dr Goodall. We’ve worked with the Jane Goodall Institute in the past and Dr Goodall has visited the troop of Chimps we care for multiple times.

Bonus! Everyone who buys a ticket to hear Dr Goodall speak in Wellington goes in the draw to win a family pass to the Zoo.

Don't miss out on the chance to hear Dr Goodall speak – get your tickets now!

