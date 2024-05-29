RAD Mid-Year Magic: Check Out Our Progress!

Recycle A Device has been making waves in 2024, securing Digital Future Aotearoa a third consecutive finalist spot at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards. We're buzzing with excitement over this recognition and remain dedicated to shaping the future of tech – our youth.

Adding to this excitement, our Schools and Community Liaison, Eva Riddell, is a finalist for the Kaiāwhina Award at the upcoming Ngā Tohu Matihiko 2024 in late June.

Welcoming...

We're also pumped to have welcomed many new schools and community groups to the RAD kaupapa this term, including:

Hillmorton High School Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wananga Te Kura ā Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano Tōnui Collab Rosmini College Napier Boys High School Selwyn College Rototuna Senior High School

Sustainability success!

This year we've already collected a total of 3920kg of laptops which avoided becoming e-waste. That saved 4339kg of CO2, or a 1190km drive!

Support RAD and hit your ESG goals by donating laptops, you could even make it your BAU for end-of-life devices! Reach out for a chat if you'd like to know more about what this might look like.

Any laptops lying around?

With the cost of living crisis hitting kiwi families hard, we have more requests for gifted devices than we have devices to gift.

We've received 1502 generous laptop donations this year but need way more to respond to the need in the community - if you have the ability to donate laptops to RAD we would love to hear from you.

