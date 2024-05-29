A New Programme Offering Planet-friendly Guidance For NZ’s Not-for-profits

Carbon footprint tracking expert Cogo has collaborated with the Terra Nova Foundation on a trailblazing ‘Earth positive’ (Earth+) programme aimed at strengthening resilience and environmental impact for both the Rātā Foundation’s portfolio of not-for-profit partners and others throughout the Canterbury and Nelson/Tasman areas. The free programme will support the Foundation’s community partners with the know-how and tools to start their climate journey, including guidance on simply and effectively measuring and reducing their organisation’s emissions and building resilience.

“The Earth+ toolkit and workshop series have their roots in our shared passion for a regenerative future. The Terra Nova Foundation specialises in delivering programmes that establish the key steps on the journey to lasting impact and resilience for our changing world; Rātā Foundation is committed to reducing carbon emissions and to supporting its charitable partners to become more resilient and thrive. It’s a fantastic opportunity to show our collective commitment to empowering not-for-profit organisations to play their part in turning the tide on climate change,” explains Ben Gleisner, Founder and CEO of Cogo.

“The Earth+ Programme includes in-depth, step-by-step guidance on assessing where an organisation is at in their journey. It helps decision-makers make a meaningful commitment to change and build a plan that includes a framework for action and impact measurement. Organisations connect to top experts and a community of like-minded peers all working to an aligned goal - it’s all about moving to an earth-first approach, shifting our behaviour to the benefit of all. Cogo was a natural partner for this,” explains Rose Challies, CEO of the Terra Nova Foundation.

Rātā Foundation Chief Executive Leighton Evans says supporting organisations to prepare for the impacts of climate change, will help to build resilient, thriving communities.

“Through our funding, we aim to help reduce adverse environmental impacts for future generations. We do this by investing in opportunities to strengthen community organisations, supporting them to be sustainable and confident in their ability to meet environmental challenges. We wanted to enable The Earth+ programme to support community organisations to learn together, and share knowledge about how they can adapt and become more resilient as well as reduce emissions,” says Leighton.

The right tools for impact

Cogo’s Carbon Manager plays an integral role in the toolkit’s guidance around accurately measuring emissions. While participating in the programme, participants are provided access to Carbon Manager to calculate their carbon footprints using business spend data directly within their accounting platform (available currently for Xero users). Cogo’s also provides personalised recommendations on ways to lower this footprint, easily share progress and accurately report on emissions, aligned with GHG protocols.

Turning knowledge into action

My Native Forest will be integrally involved in ensuring the success of the programme through workshop facilitation and providing support and consultation to participants.

“Our partnership is aimed at fostering resilience and emissions reduction and aims at encouraging organisations to take their first critical steps. It’s a guide and a community that supports them on their journey so that together, we can build a more resilient, earth-positive not-for-profit sector in our regions,”

concludes Rose.

