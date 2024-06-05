"A Taste Of Honey”

The nectar that bees collect determines the flavour of honey in their hive. So a group led by Dr Mark Goodwin is launching a study to find a method to identify which flowers bee are collecting nectar from, to determine the effect of nectar source on honey taste. In the world of honey, this is revolutionary idea. The project will educate the New Zealand public, and an internatioinal audience, on the wide variety of subtle flavours that can be found in New Zealand honey.

Photo/Supplied

This study will analyse the nectar collected by individual bees to identify unique markers and flavour compounds derived from each flower species. Accurately knowing the floral origins of each batch of honey, will allow Beekeepers to better describe both the percent of the honey that comes from each flower species and the flavours of their honey.

The team running the study say they need both beekeepers and the public to be a part of this exciting project. People are needed to help capture bees collecting nectar off flowers. This could be an exciting real-life school science project, or a business team building activity, or a community environmental activity. Anyone interested in quality authentic food, may also be interested joining the project.

The team is also looking for more people and organisations to help fund the study, or who can offer financial sponsership.

If you would like to know more, or to register your interest, please check the project website https://honeyorigin.co.nz

