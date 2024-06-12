Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Frente Insular Partners With Eyesea To Enhance Marine Conservation In The Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Eyesea

(Photo/Supplied)

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador – June 11, 2024 – Frente Insular FMG, the locally-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting the unique ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve, is proud to announce a partnership with Eyesea, a global leader in marine environmental technology. This collaboration will leverage Eyesea's cutting-edge technology to monitor coastal areas and report on pollution recovery efforts within the reserve.

The Galápagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are home to an extraordinary array of wildlife and marine biodiversity. Frente Insular’s work is a critical part of protecting this pristine environment from pollution and human impact. By integrating Eyesea's innovative technology, Frente Insular aims to enhance its conservation efforts through more precise and efficient monitoring and clean-up of the coastal regions.

Alberto Andrade, Head of Frente Insular said “We are very pleased to partner with Eyesea to enhance our conservation efforts in the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve.” This collaboration will provide us with the tools and data necessary to protect our coastal areas more effectively, report on our work, and ensure the preservation of this incredible ecosystem for future generations."

Key Features of the Partnership include:

Advanced Monitoring Technology: Eyesea's technology utilizes crowdsourced data collection and satellite imagery to provide real-time data on pollution levels. This will enable Frente Insular to promptly identify pollution in remote locations and coordinate community-driven pollution recovery work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Comprehensive Reporting: The partnership will facilitate detailed reporting on recovered pollution, helping to track the effectiveness of cleanup efforts and informing future conservation strategies. Eyesea's user-friendly platform will allow for future in-depth analysis of pollution trends and hotspots. 

Community Engagement: Local communities and stakeholders will be actively involved in the monitoring process. Through educational initiatives and citizen science programs, residents and visitors will be encouraged to contribute to the protection of the Galápagos environment.

Sustainable Solutions: Insights gained from the data collected will drive the development ofsustainable pollution management practices, ensuring the long-term health of the marine reserve. Eyesea's Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Galápagos Islands are a global treasure, and we are honored to support Frente Insular in their mission tosafeguard this unique environment. Our technology is designed to empower people, companies, and authorities with the information they need to make a real difference, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have in the Galápagos."

About Frente Insular FMG:

Frente Insular FMG is the leading local conservation organization dedicated to protecting the natural heritage of the Galápagos Islands. Through research, education, and community engagement, Frente Insular works to preserve the unique ecosystems and biodiversity of this World Heritage site.

About Eyesea: 

Eyesea is a pioneering nonprofit in marine environmental technology development, providing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing ocean, coastal, and waterway pollution. By harnessing the power of data and technology, Eyesea aims to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable marine environment

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eyesea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 