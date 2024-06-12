Frente Insular Partners With Eyesea To Enhance Marine Conservation In The Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve

(Photo/Supplied)

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador – June 11, 2024 – Frente Insular FMG, the locally-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting the unique ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve, is proud to announce a partnership with Eyesea, a global leader in marine environmental technology. This collaboration will leverage Eyesea's cutting-edge technology to monitor coastal areas and report on pollution recovery efforts within the reserve.

The Galápagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are home to an extraordinary array of wildlife and marine biodiversity. Frente Insular’s work is a critical part of protecting this pristine environment from pollution and human impact. By integrating Eyesea's innovative technology, Frente Insular aims to enhance its conservation efforts through more precise and efficient monitoring and clean-up of the coastal regions.

Alberto Andrade, Head of Frente Insular said “We are very pleased to partner with Eyesea to enhance our conservation efforts in the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve.” This collaboration will provide us with the tools and data necessary to protect our coastal areas more effectively, report on our work, and ensure the preservation of this incredible ecosystem for future generations."

Key Features of the Partnership include:

Advanced Monitoring Technology: Eyesea's technology utilizes crowdsourced data collection and satellite imagery to provide real-time data on pollution levels. This will enable Frente Insular to promptly identify pollution in remote locations and coordinate community-driven pollution recovery work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Comprehensive Reporting: The partnership will facilitate detailed reporting on recovered pollution, helping to track the effectiveness of cleanup efforts and informing future conservation strategies. Eyesea's user-friendly platform will allow for future in-depth analysis of pollution trends and hotspots.

Community Engagement: Local communities and stakeholders will be actively involved in the monitoring process. Through educational initiatives and citizen science programs, residents and visitors will be encouraged to contribute to the protection of the Galápagos environment.

Sustainable Solutions: Insights gained from the data collected will drive the development ofsustainable pollution management practices, ensuring the long-term health of the marine reserve. Eyesea's Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Galápagos Islands are a global treasure, and we are honored to support Frente Insular in their mission tosafeguard this unique environment. Our technology is designed to empower people, companies, and authorities with the information they need to make a real difference, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have in the Galápagos."

About Frente Insular FMG:

Frente Insular FMG is the leading local conservation organization dedicated to protecting the natural heritage of the Galápagos Islands. Through research, education, and community engagement, Frente Insular works to preserve the unique ecosystems and biodiversity of this World Heritage site.

About Eyesea:

Eyesea is a pioneering nonprofit in marine environmental technology development, providing innovative solutions for monitoring and managing ocean, coastal, and waterway pollution. By harnessing the power of data and technology, Eyesea aims to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable marine environment

© Scoop Media

