Technology Conference Delivers Renewable Forest Resource Innovators

Tuesday, 18 June 2024
Press Release: Forest Industry Engineering Association

Encouraged by iconic New Zealanders like keynote speaker Sir Ian Taylor, many young innovators are creating new opportunities for converting forestry fibre to renewable resources for new chemical solutions and to fossil fuel replacements. As their ideas move from being startups to succeed commercially more of our New Zealand forest resources feed into higher value products.

Bringing these new ideas to businesses happens at a popular industry conference from the Forest Industry Engineering Association. Business leaders and innovators have a keen eye for turning residues to revenues. The very latest technologies and results from up and down the country will be showcased in Rotorua, New Zealand on 30-31 July 2024.

Leading our lineup at the FIEA Wood Residues 2024 Conference, keynote speakers Steve Wilson and Sir Ian Taylor from the New Zealand Product Accelerator will expand on this opportunity: What is the Potential Value of Bio-Products from New Zealand Forests?

All of our speakers are championing change in one way or another. They are all working closely with foresters to lift the value and volumes of forestry renewables to help move our economy onto a more sustainable footing.

Who else is speaking at this Residues-2-Revenues event?

International guest speakers Rodrigo Palazuelos from Chile and Tom Miles from the US Biochar Initiative, USA will showcase “Case Studies: Biochar in Forest Operations from both South and North America”

Sam Mackwell, Founder, Chief Engineer, CEO, Mackwell & Co will speak on new ways for sustainable energy: “Cutting Edge of Low Tech: Infield Steam Engines Replace Diesel with Residues”

Elisa Harley, Student & Entrepreneur asks: “Are Forestry Residues the Answer to Plastic Pot Waste?”

