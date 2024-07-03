Outsmart The Risks Of Smart Home Devices

"Things" that communicate with the Internet are taking over our homes. But we're not discussing slimy, nebulous things from science fiction movies. We're talking about WiFi-capable appliances and gadgets: efficient, convenient, and fast becoming ubiquitous.

IoT home appliances can connect to the Internet, so you can remotely control and use them. You can even connect devices for better functionality. Look around you for examples: doorbells, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, speakers, and security cameras.

The problem is that we don't always know what they are saying, who they are talking to, or who is answering them. Is it a good idea to connect everything with everything else? How can we be sure that we are controlling the conversations? What if someone has taken over one of the connections and hides in all our devices?

The critical takeaway is that "smart" doesn't mean "secure."

The Known Dangers of Smart Home Devices

Smart devices are tiny computers with radio transmitters. They continuously broadcast large volumes of information, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals.

An attacker can intercept and steal private, personal, or lifestyle-related information.

Malicious actors can hijack and control your smart devices. They are often used to conduct large-scale DDoS and other cyber-attacks.

Attackers can bypass the controls and use them against you. Laser pointers have been used since 2019 to hack smart assistants and open garages or front doors.

Hackers can infect smart devices with malware and use them as an entry point into your home WiFi network. Once inside your network, attackers can spread their malware unhindered. They can hack your computers, steal work or personal information, clear out your bank accounts, and use images and sensitive details about your habits against you.

Which Smart Devices Are Vulnerable?

Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are often our first methods of staying in touch with the world. We also use them to store photos, shop, arrange meetings or romantic encounters, or send and receive emails. Criminals can cause irreparable damage if they gain control of this data. Attackers can also exploit gaming consoles, webcams, and home surveillance systems for spying. Any device that can communicate with the Internet is a possible target.

Hackers love Internet-enabled TVs because of their smart functionality. Some TVs can access your home's digital thermostats, security cameras, online shopping accounts, and other services via built-in digital assistants. Since everyone in the household plugs in USBs and peripheral devices, smart TVs are especially vulnerable to malware infections.

How to Outsmart Attacks on Your Smarty Appliances

Start by taking inventory of the smart devices in your home and determine how they connect to your WiFi system.

Secure your WiFi router: Home network routers using the old WEP security standard can be easily cracked. An attacker could make himself at home inside your smart appliances and computers without your awareness. Your router is the main gateway to all the digital devices in your home. Upgrade it and secure it with a VPN. That will add a protective layer to most of your home's gadgets.

Give priority to security-compliant brands: Conscientious manufacturers now provide a more secure way to connect new appliances to your network during setup. For example, when setting up your Amazon Fire TV Stick, you must add your WiFi password and sign in to your Amazon account. You can use the Fire TV interface through Alexa or the Fire TV app on your smartphone to control your Fire TV Stick.

Secure all IoT devices: Pay special attention to all controller devices, like Echo Dots or your Fire TV Stick. Installing a VPN on a compatible controlling device will protect less secure connected devices. Also, a VPN for Firestick will help avoid bandwidth throttling from your internet service provider while streaming your favorite content.

Choose carefully: Cheaper IoT devices usually lack basic cybersecurity measures. The same goes for older IoT appliances, even if a reliable manufacturer made them. Before purchasing anything, check the manufacturer's contact information and determine how long they will update and maintain the firmware or software.

Read the fine print: Read the manufacturer's privacy statement. Check the data-sharing settings to cut the volume of data you give away to the manufacturer and their marketing partners.

Replace often: Smart appliances are part of a rapidly growing industry. Technology is advancing fast. Today's cutting-edge security standards, hardware, and software market leaders will become obsolete in a few very short years. Be prepared to upgrade or replace your smart gadgets at least every three years.

Connectivity Control: Buy gadgets with a separate connectivity control interface. A device that connects to the Internet automatically during setup is highly insecure and risky. It could connect to a neighbor's WiFi or a criminal's fake WiFi hotspot, giving someone else complete control over your device.

Smart Home Devices Pose Cyber Risks

IoT devices do not yet have to conform to minimum global security standards, and bulk cheap imports can magnify the risk. Some manufacturers don't care enough about possible vulnerabilities and future security flaws. Until they do, it's up to users to take all the steps they can to stay safe. It's better to regard each smart device as a possible risk than unthinkingly assuming it's secure.

