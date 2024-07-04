Mobility Dogs And The University Of Auckland Maker Club Present "The Mobility Dogs Hackathon"

Mobility Dogs, in collaboration with The University of Auckland Maker Club, is excited to announce "The Mobility Dogs Hackathon," a 48-hour challenge taking place over the weekend of 12-14 July. This unique event aims to create innovative solutions that will empower disabled Kiwis to effortlessly treat and train their dogs.

The hackathon will bring together some of the brightest minds from various fields to design and develop tools that enable Mobility Dogs clients, especially those using wheelchairs, to easily give their dogs treats. This initiative is focused on making the simple yet meaningful action of treating a dog more accessible and enjoyable.

"We are thrilled to partner with The University of Auckland Maker Club for this groundbreaking event," said Jody Wilson, General Manager of Mobility Dogs. "By harnessing the creativity and expertise of participants, we hope to develop solutions that will make a significant difference in the daily lives of our clients and their loyal Mobility Dogs."

Event Details:

- Date: 12-14 July, 2024 – kicking off at 6pm

- Duration: 48 hours

- Location: Unleash Space, Engineering Building, Symonds Street, Auckland

Participants will have access to a range of tools, materials, and expert guidance to help bring their ideas to life. At the end of the challenge, projects will be showcased, and the intention is to have a working prototype by the end of the weekend.

"This event is an exciting opportunity to shine a spotlight on the innovative spirit and dedication to inclusivity within our community," added Jody. "Our goal is to enhance the independence and quality of life for disabled individuals through the special bond they share with their Mobility Dogs."

About Mobility Dogs:

Mobility Dogs is dedicated to enhancing the lives of disabled individuals by providing highly trained assistance dogs. Our mission is to empower our clients through increased independence, companionship, and a sense of security.

