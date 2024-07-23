Video Keeping Festival-Goers Safe At Jelling

60 smart cameras watch over 40,000 guests at Jelling Rock Music Festival in Denmark

Attending and partying at rock festivals should be both safe and fun. In Jelling, Denmark, smart video cameras installed at the stages, entrances, and across the vast campsite assist security staff by providing extra eyes, allowing for quick responses when up to 40,000 people gather for this year’s festival. Could this technology have similar benefits in New Zealand?

With over 50 festivals happening in Aotearoa each summer, there are always lessons to be learned…

“Good enough is not good enough. The safety of the audience and guests must be first class,” says Peter Tanghus, Head of Security at the Jelling Music Festival.

Tanghus explains that Jelling Music Festival has collaborated with Danish video technology experts to develop new safety solutions for the nearly 40,000 people who party and enjoy themselves over four days. Other festival organizers are taking notice.

“We are proud that, together with Milestone Systems, we also use the festival as a development platform and find new solutions that can be used at other events. For example, after testing last year, we have now installed thermal cameras in the campsite, so we can quickly detect and stop illegal campfires and barbecues,” says Peter Tanghus.

Next step: counting the crowds

Kim Andresen, the technical chief for the festival's security, developed the new solution while working his regular job as senior solutions engineer at Milestone Systems. Right now, he is focused on getting the technology in place and ensuring it works.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It's exciting that we can also use a big event like Jelling for development. However, in the days leading up to the festival, it's all about getting ready. A lot had to be built and installed in a short time before the party could start. The Commando Truck had to be cabled with all the technology, servers, and screens, and 60 cameras were installed around the site and in the vast campsite,” Kim Andresen explains.

As well as providing security surveillance, the video technology at this year’s festival will also focus on testing software that can make cameras even smarter, for example, to accurately count how many people are in a specific area around the stages.

“It's crucial that with the 60 cameras, we have extra eyes to look out for people. Now we are working with software that can make the cameras even smarter and more efficient,” says Peter Tanghus.

Facts:

60 cameras are installed at the stages, entrances, and in the campsite.

All images are viewed and analyzed via Milestone Systems’ video management software on 65-inch smart screens in the emergency office – a specially equipped truck.

The cameras and software provide an overview and help prevent, for example, too many people from gathering around a stage.

In the campsite, thermal cameras monitor to ensure no fires or barbecues are lit.

Jelling Music Festival is the first of many music festivals in Denmark during the summer.

The festival was created in 1989 by the local football club to fundraise. It lasted one day and had 1,000 spectators and 16 performances. Today, the festival runs over four days with nearly 40,000 guests, 100 bands, and 6,500 volunteers.

© Scoop Media

