Vertiv Expands Single-Phase UPS Portfolio For Distributed IT Networks And Edge Computing In Australia And New Zealand

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced 1kVA to 3kVA capacities of the Vertiv™ Liebert® GXE, an online double conversion, single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for 230V applications designed to support critical applications deployed at the network edge. With the addition of the new models, the Liebert® GXE family is now available in a complete 1kVA to 10kVA capacities range and is ready for immediate shipping from stock within Asia, including Australia and New Zealand.

(Image/Supplied)

The Liebert GXE 1-3KVA UPS is available in a compact tower-only model or in a flexible rack/tower convertible design, and delivers high efficiencies of up to 91% in online mode and up to 96% in ECO mode. It features a battery management system that supports prolonged battery lifespan and minimises the need for replacements. Additionally, its output power factor of 0.9 allows for more active loads to be connected within a given space, while its online double conversion technology protects equipment from power disturbances.

The Liebert GXE rack/tower models provide scalable runtime for applications that need extended backup during AC mains outages, achievable by adding up to four external battery cabinets, and a fast recharge time thanks to its powerful 6 Amp internal charger. The hot-swappable VRLA batteries are user-replaceable without needing skilled personnel or powering down the loads, ensuring smooth operation and reduced maintenance costs.

The Liebert GXE features an intuitive LCD display that offers insights into the UPS status, facilitating effortless installation and operation. This unit provides remote monitoring capabilities, enabling convenient access to IT infrastructure via the optional Vertiv™ Liebert® Intellislot™ Unity Communications card, along with a complimentary download of the Vertiv™ Power Insight software. Finally, Vertiv offers a wide service offering including limited warranty extensions, Power Emergency packages, and other options, depending on the country and UPS model

"The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has increased the demand for data centres to meet the workload requirements of AI-powered applications, with some transitioning to the network's edge. This demand for AI is one of the primary drivers for the surge in electricity consumption. The heightened energy use raises the risk of power disruptions, potentially causing costly downtime and outages for operators," stated Ramesh Menon, vice president, IT systems solutions at Vertiv. "The Liebert GXE provides energy-efficient and affordable secure power protection, helping small and medium businesses sustain reliable operations in these distributed applications."

“The ability to bounce back from setbacks is the desire of any business, but for small and medium businesses, digital resilience is essential,” said Faraz Ali, Product Manager IMS at Vertiv Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). “From small banking branches to the local hairdresser and coffee shop, we’re giving these A/NZ businesses peace of mind with a UPS that is cost effective and energy efficient. For our channel partners, this allows them to better service the great section of our economy with power protection that is both affordable and trusted.”

The UPS is available with a comprehensive range of limited warranty extensions and service programs designed for single-phase UPS systems. These service programs are available in select countries; visit Vertiv.com for specific availability or contact your local representative.

For more information about Vertiv and its channel portfolio, visit Vertiv.com.

